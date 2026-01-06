The Krispy Kreme Donut You Can Only Get At Times Square Is Honestly Beautiful (But Expensive)

Who doesn't want a bite of the Big Apple? New York is the city that never sleeps and is home to the dreams of countless visitors and residents. Some dreams, such as a starring role on Broadway, are difficult to attain. Other hopes, such as grabbing a signature New York-style slice, are more easily had. Still other cosmopolitan delights are reasonably achievable, but come at quite the premium. Such is the case with the extravagantly priced Krispy Kreme Big Apple Donut, which can be found exclusively at the chain's Times Square flagship location. The cost? A whopping $12.99 as of 2025. This, of course, is mere pennies compared to Krispy Kreme's 2014 custom golden donut.

Inspired by the iconic, dazzlingly red candy apples of Coney Island (home to many culinary treasures, such as the Coney Island hotdog), this donut is made with Krispy Kreme's iconic light-and-fluffy yeasted dough and features a glossy red icing on top, a green-colored white chocolate leaf tipped in gold, and a pretzel stem. The donut is filled with a creamy, red delicious apple Kreme. Its presentation is quite stunning, and each one of these pomme-flavored treats is sold in a specialty green box you can keep as a souvenir. We don't recommend keeping the donut as a souvenir — it may, at the very least, attract a whole heaping of ants.