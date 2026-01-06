The Krispy Kreme Donut You Can Only Get At Times Square Is Honestly Beautiful (But Expensive)
Who doesn't want a bite of the Big Apple? New York is the city that never sleeps and is home to the dreams of countless visitors and residents. Some dreams, such as a starring role on Broadway, are difficult to attain. Other hopes, such as grabbing a signature New York-style slice, are more easily had. Still other cosmopolitan delights are reasonably achievable, but come at quite the premium. Such is the case with the extravagantly priced Krispy Kreme Big Apple Donut, which can be found exclusively at the chain's Times Square flagship location. The cost? A whopping $12.99 as of 2025. This, of course, is mere pennies compared to Krispy Kreme's 2014 custom golden donut.
Inspired by the iconic, dazzlingly red candy apples of Coney Island (home to many culinary treasures, such as the Coney Island hotdog), this donut is made with Krispy Kreme's iconic light-and-fluffy yeasted dough and features a glossy red icing on top, a green-colored white chocolate leaf tipped in gold, and a pretzel stem. The donut is filled with a creamy, red delicious apple Kreme. Its presentation is quite stunning, and each one of these pomme-flavored treats is sold in a specialty green box you can keep as a souvenir. We don't recommend keeping the donut as a souvenir — it may, at the very least, attract a whole heaping of ants.
More on the dough
Krispy Kreme's Big Apple Donut was first introduced in late 2020, when the donut chain's flagship Times Square location first opened its doors. The fruit-flavored confection is only available at this ever-so-popular spot, so don't expect to find it at your small town Krispy Kreme. The donut was originally priced at $10.99, but, as with most things, has risen in price in recent years.
Still, for a $13 donut, the Big Apple should really be absolutely delicious, but online reviews are rather mixed. Many tasters took issue with the red delicious filling. This makes sense, considering the lack of love for the humble, thick-skinned apple variety. Others noted the donut was simply too sweet, and without enough flavor to make it properly standout. Still, others enjoyed the premium treat, if only for the novelty. Ultimately, this donut is worth it if you're up for a gamble or in it for the novelty. There are worse ways to spend a buck in the city — we're looking at you, souvenir T-shirt stands.