The Red Delicious Was Once The Apple Of America's Eye, Until Its Fall From Grace

They say one bad apple doesn't spoil the whole bunch, but something has ruined it for Red Delicious apples; they are no longer the most popular variety in the United States. Red Delicious, which held the top spot for over 50 years, were pushed out in 2018 when the Gala variety became America's number one. According to the U.S. Apple Association, Gala apples are expected to stay number one in the 2024/2025 season, accounting for 17% of U.S. sales.

One reason Red Delicious became the bridesmaid instead of the bride is shoppers' interests in new varieties. Some of the apples growing in popularity (but that are not in the top 10) are probably apple varieties you didn't even know existed. The interest in new varieties is so strong that both Gala and Red Delicious need to watch their backs — over the last five years, Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp, and Pink Lady sales have increased, eroding Gala and Red Delicious' leads.