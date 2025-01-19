The Red Delicious Was Once The Apple Of America's Eye, Until Its Fall From Grace
They say one bad apple doesn't spoil the whole bunch, but something has ruined it for Red Delicious apples; they are no longer the most popular variety in the United States. Red Delicious, which held the top spot for over 50 years, were pushed out in 2018 when the Gala variety became America's number one. According to the U.S. Apple Association, Gala apples are expected to stay number one in the 2024/2025 season, accounting for 17% of U.S. sales.
One reason Red Delicious became the bridesmaid instead of the bride is shoppers' interests in new varieties. Some of the apples growing in popularity (but that are not in the top 10) are probably apple varieties you didn't even know existed. The interest in new varieties is so strong that both Gala and Red Delicious need to watch their backs — over the last five years, Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp, and Pink Lady sales have increased, eroding Gala and Red Delicious' leads.
Gala apple origins and American apple consumption
Galas, which are crisp, juicy, and sweet, are hardly an overnight sensation. First grown in New Zealand after crossbreeding Golden Delicious apples with a variety called Kidd's Orange Red, the officially-named Royal Gala came to the United States in the 1970s. And Americans aren't the only ones who love their Galas — Queen Elizabeth II is said to have proclaimed them as her favorite, which is what inspired the name.
But don't count out the Red Delicious just yet. Our former No. 1 apple has slipped just one spot to be our second favorite choice and is expected to claim 12.3% of the market. Hot on their heels in the top five, in descending order, are the Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, and Fuji varieties. Apples remain at the core of Americans' fruit consumption; we eat about 27 pounds worth of apple products per year (including non-fresh forms such as canned, frozen, and the best and worst apple juices), making them our number one fruit. Now, dare I say, how do you like them apples?