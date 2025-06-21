The Staggering Price Tag Of Krispy Kreme's Bougiest Custom-Made Donut

For many, Krispy Kreme is the go-to donut chain. It isn't just the delicious glazed donuts, but also the great pricing and convenient availability of Krispy Kreme donuts in grocery stores and other places beyond just a donut shop. However, something that most people don't know about Krispy Kreme is that the same chain known for its cheap donuts is also responsible for creating one of the most expensive donuts in the world.

Back in May 2014, Krispy Kreme unveiled a one-of-a-kind golden donut in honor of National Doughnut Week. The donut was put on display in the Selfridges' Oxford Street store in the United Kingdom and had a price tag of nearly £1,000 (which is roughly $1,300 in today's dollars). Dubbed the "gold donut" by many, this unique treat remained on display for one day before it was given away to a makeup artist from London.

Considering the donut ended up being presented to one lucky person as a gift at the end of the day, the price tag was mostly for show. Still, because of this, it went down in history as one of the most expensive desserts in the world. If nothing else, it was a fascinating spectacle done by one of the donut chain greats.