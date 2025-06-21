The Staggering Price Tag Of Krispy Kreme's Bougiest Custom-Made Donut
For many, Krispy Kreme is the go-to donut chain. It isn't just the delicious glazed donuts, but also the great pricing and convenient availability of Krispy Kreme donuts in grocery stores and other places beyond just a donut shop. However, something that most people don't know about Krispy Kreme is that the same chain known for its cheap donuts is also responsible for creating one of the most expensive donuts in the world.
Back in May 2014, Krispy Kreme unveiled a one-of-a-kind golden donut in honor of National Doughnut Week. The donut was put on display in the Selfridges' Oxford Street store in the United Kingdom and had a price tag of nearly £1,000 (which is roughly $1,300 in today's dollars). Dubbed the "gold donut" by many, this unique treat remained on display for one day before it was given away to a makeup artist from London.
Considering the donut ended up being presented to one lucky person as a gift at the end of the day, the price tag was mostly for show. Still, because of this, it went down in history as one of the most expensive desserts in the world. If nothing else, it was a fascinating spectacle done by one of the donut chain greats.
The deal with the golden donut
The reason why this singular donut cost so much is due to the many expensive ingredients that went towards its creation. The donut was filled with Dom Perignon 2002 vintage Champagne jelly and Chateau d'Yquem creme. To put things in perspective, a bottle of Dom Perignon 2002 alone retails for $175.
The ingredients used for the donut's topping only added to its hefty price tag. On top of a passionfruit glaze was edible 24 karat gold, a series of handmade gold-dusted Belgian white chocolate decorations, and "edible diamonds." It isn't exactly clear what makes up that last ingredient, but apparently it only contributed to the donut's value.
Last but not least, the serving platter. The donut was presented on top of a martini glass which was filled with 500-year-old Courvoisier de L'Esprit Cognac and even more Dom Perignon 2002. All in all, the golden donut took three whole days to assemble and Krispy Kreme only ever made one.