Bright and zingy, lemons have an uncanny ability to lift the flavors (and the mood) of anything they touch. But there is a distinct line where too much of a good thing can go the other way. This is particularly true when it comes to lemon zest. While the vibrant yellow rind becomes a topping that brightens everything from pizza sauce to rice and vegetables, if you go too deep with the microplane, you risk scraping out bitter pith.

Rather than juice or lemon extract, lemon zest is well-suited for baking and reigns supreme for certain applications like cakes, cupcakes, or even pancakes. Tips for top zesting include rotating the fruit continuously and not pressing down too firmly with your microplane (the same rules that apply to lemons apply to other citrus) to ensure you only harvest that top aromatic layer, which is chock full of those fruity essential oils. If you do go beyond the bright yellow layer, you risk over-zesting — essentially weighing down your food, somewhat unpleasantly, rather than amplifying its best notes.