What Makes Kroger's Baked Desserts A Reliable Pick For Last-Minute Treats
Everybody is in a rush these days. We've got places to be, people to see, and deadlines to meet. With all of this rushing around, it can be easy to forget the little things, such as buying a treat for that party, potluck, wedding, or baby shower. Forgetting to snag a treat on such occasions can be a real snafu, but what if we told you there was somewhere that always has fresh baked sweets ready to save the day? If you live in the Midwest or Southern United States, you know it well: Kroger, the grocery chain that seems to be taking over the nation.
Kroger doesn't just have plenty of stores. It also has a bakery section packed to the gills with cookies, cakes, and some seriously delicious croissants. Kroger is a great stop for last-minute baked goods because the bakery section is almost always well-stocked, and it doesn't just include prepackaged baked goods — it also has fresh-baked Private Selection items made (or finished off) in-store. You're sure to find fresh pies, cupcake trays, cookies, and brownies. Plus, Kroger has a fantastic array of premade cakes for any occasion. So, whether you're planning a last-minute birthday or that last-minute cake project fell flat, Kroger is always there (within store hours) to keep you from fumbling your spot at the Christmas cookie table or office get-together.
Where Kroger's bakery shines
One great thing about Kroger's bakery is its cakes. Depending on how much of a rush you're in, you can definitely get a custom cake. To order a custom cake online, you need 48 hours notice since many of the cakes available in its catalog must be custom made. However, if you're working on a severely abbreviated time crunch (as in you're on the way to the party and need to get that personalized cake), you might not be out of luck.
There are plenty of cakes available in the cooler section of the bakery that are ready for personalization. To get a cake customized in a flash, arrive while the bakery is open (bakery and general store hours are not always the same), grab a cake from the cooler section, and ask a Kroger bakery employee if they can customize it. These alterations are possible, but you're limited in customization options based on cake size and shape. If you're feeling crafty, or if the bakery was closed, you can grab some ready-made pipeable icing from the bakery section and do it yourself.
What to buy last minute and what to skip
In addition to cakes on the go, Kroger is also stocked with cupcakes in various quantities, which are great for larger parties and gatherings. Some other fan favorite Kroger bakery items include the buttery Private Selection croissants, chocolate chip cookies, soft-top cookies, chocolate croissants, and croissant bread. However, this doesn't mean you can grab any old item from the Kroger bakery and call it a day — there are a few Kroger items that are simply better left on the shelves. The grocery chain's fresh bread, for example, won't win awards anytime soon, and its cake slices can often be stale. Stick with whole cakes or cupcakes.
By and large, Kroger is great for convenience. However, there are plenty of other grocery chains to pop by if you're looking for something fresh on the go. If you're looking for specialized products, check out other grocers such as Whole Foods, which tends to have unique, seasonal cake flavors. Its Mango Yuzu Chantilly Cake is a refreshing spring choice, for example (Whole Foods' iconic Chantilly cake is also available year-round). You could also try Publix, which offers a couple unique bakery standouts (and even had its own take on the Chantilly cake, which is arguably better than the Whole Foods cake). Seriously, take some Publix Key lime pie to your next event and be prepared for rave reviews.