Walmart's 4-Piece Magnetic Organizer Set Is A Sleek Space-Saver (And Just $27)

If the counter and cabinet space in your kitchen is maxed out, a small change can make a big difference. For under $30, Walmart's four-piece magnetic organizer set turns empty space on the side of metal appliances into storage, a surprisingly useful idea you should look for in your next spice rack. The multipurpose set includes two mesh storage racks, one hook rack, and one paper towel rack. The pieces attach to surfaces such as microwaves and coffee makers and can give your refrigerator a new look on a budget. The set also works in other areas of the home, such as the laundry room or on a tool cabinet. If your space is small, you're a renter, or drilling holes in the wall for storage isn't an option, the pieces can be a game-changer.

What really makes the set a standout is its strength. It's made of a thickened carbon steel material that remains rust-free in humid environments and features extra-strong magnets that are supposed to have three times the staying power of ordinary magnets. The set is designed to hold up to 11 pounds without falling off a surface. Buyers seem pleased with their purchase, as the item has a 5-star rating, though only three users have rated it as of publication.