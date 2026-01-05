Walmart's 4-Piece Magnetic Organizer Set Is A Sleek Space-Saver (And Just $27)
If the counter and cabinet space in your kitchen is maxed out, a small change can make a big difference. For under $30, Walmart's four-piece magnetic organizer set turns empty space on the side of metal appliances into storage, a surprisingly useful idea you should look for in your next spice rack. The multipurpose set includes two mesh storage racks, one hook rack, and one paper towel rack. The pieces attach to surfaces such as microwaves and coffee makers and can give your refrigerator a new look on a budget. The set also works in other areas of the home, such as the laundry room or on a tool cabinet. If your space is small, you're a renter, or drilling holes in the wall for storage isn't an option, the pieces can be a game-changer.
What really makes the set a standout is its strength. It's made of a thickened carbon steel material that remains rust-free in humid environments and features extra-strong magnets that are supposed to have three times the staying power of ordinary magnets. The set is designed to hold up to 11 pounds without falling off a surface. Buyers seem pleased with their purchase, as the item has a 5-star rating, though only three users have rated it as of publication.
This organizer set has plenty of uses
The two included racks are ideal for holding all types of kitchen essentials, from spices to cooking oils to pantry items. The hooks are also useful for hanging things you need quick access to, like measuring cups, reusable bags, and cooking utensils. The set is also a great way to organize a coffee station. Use the rack for coffee pods and sweeteners, and place mugs on the hooks. Just keep in mind that the pieces work best on flat metal. And they won't stick to nonmagnetic panels at all.
If you're looking for alternatives, there are comparably priced items on Amazon that get good reviews. The Tsmallbear four-pack of magnetic shelves is a similar set that's also under $30. Reviewers give the set 4.3 out of 5 stars and praise the product's strength. "The shelves hold seasonings well, and everything feels sturdy," says a reviewer. Where Walmart's set beats this set, though, is the weight limit. These Amazon pieces will only hold about 5 pounds, less than half what the Walmart set holds. Keep that in mind as you decide which items you want to store to avoid a kitchen organization mistake that could leave you in a pickle.