What You Should Look For In Your Next Spice Rack

One of two things inevitably happens when you try to keep your kitchen well-stocked with spices. Either you stick them in your cabinet and forget about them for years, or you use them all up and forget which spice to restock when you're back at the store. Thankfully, you can now purchase spice racks that will help you avoid either one of those scenarios: They come with five years of free refills.

Both Kamenstein and Orri Kitchen make countertop spice racks that come with the free refill offer. In addition to racks sold under its own name, Kamenstein also offers the deal with spice racks made for Copco, Farberware, AllRecipes, and KitchenAid. Whatever brand you choose, once you've purchased a rack, you can register with the manufacturer and order spices as needed.

You do need to pay for shipping and that can be costly. Kamenstein charges $5.25 for one to four spices — similar to what you might pay for a jar of a popular spice brand's cumin. Orri charges a bit more at $6.25 for one to four spices. Keep in mind that you need to replace ground spices every two to three years. After that, they tend to lose both their flavor and aroma. You have a little more time for whole spices, which tend to keep for two to four years. So, depending on how often you use your spices and how much you use at a time, you may only need to refill your jars once or twice in the five-year period.