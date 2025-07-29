Give Your Refrigerator A New Look On A Budget In A Simple, Creative Way

Long before the standardization of today's refrigerators most often available in industrial stainless steel and white or black enamel, fridge manufacturers of yesteryear strived to create sleek, aesthetically appealing appliances in a wide range of pleasant colors, from Bermuda pink and lagoon blue to spring green and harvest yellow. Fridges in those days weren't just useful, they were also stylish, adding to a kitchen's aesthetic and making it a more pleasant place to be.

After decades of banality, modern homeowners are reviving this trend by covering their refrigerators in renter-friendly peel and stick wallpaper. This hack adds a burst of color and beauty to your kitchen without breaking the bank, as the only cost is the price of the wallpaper you choose. Plus, after wallpapering your kitchen like a pro, this technique can easily help your fridge blend into the background if you use a matching print or coordinating color. Not everyone has the bucks to blend their fridge into the cabinetry, but using matching wallpaper creates the same sophisticated appearance.

Additionally, most peel and stick wallpaper is thin enough that magnets will still stick to your fridge, meaning you don't have to get rid of those souvenirs from your road trip or find another place to put your dry erase board calendar. Plus, if you decide to upgrade your kitchen cabinets with a fresh coat of paint that doesn't match your current fridge wallpaper choice, you can just peel it off and replace it with something fresh and new.