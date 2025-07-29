Give Your Refrigerator A New Look On A Budget In A Simple, Creative Way
Long before the standardization of today's refrigerators most often available in industrial stainless steel and white or black enamel, fridge manufacturers of yesteryear strived to create sleek, aesthetically appealing appliances in a wide range of pleasant colors, from Bermuda pink and lagoon blue to spring green and harvest yellow. Fridges in those days weren't just useful, they were also stylish, adding to a kitchen's aesthetic and making it a more pleasant place to be.
After decades of banality, modern homeowners are reviving this trend by covering their refrigerators in renter-friendly peel and stick wallpaper. This hack adds a burst of color and beauty to your kitchen without breaking the bank, as the only cost is the price of the wallpaper you choose. Plus, after wallpapering your kitchen like a pro, this technique can easily help your fridge blend into the background if you use a matching print or coordinating color. Not everyone has the bucks to blend their fridge into the cabinetry, but using matching wallpaper creates the same sophisticated appearance.
Additionally, most peel and stick wallpaper is thin enough that magnets will still stick to your fridge, meaning you don't have to get rid of those souvenirs from your road trip or find another place to put your dry erase board calendar. Plus, if you decide to upgrade your kitchen cabinets with a fresh coat of paint that doesn't match your current fridge wallpaper choice, you can just peel it off and replace it with something fresh and new.
Prep and patience: applying the wallpaper
When applying adhesive wallpaper to your refrigerator, it's important to create a solid plan before diving in. This ensures the installation goes smoothly, and reduces the chances you'll have to recut wallpaper, start over, or purchase more supplies. Before doing anything else, measure the height, width, and depth of both refrigerator doors. If the sides of your fridge are exposed, measure them, too, writing down all measurements as you go.
The next step is to clean the outside of your fridge thoroughly with rubbing alcohol or an all-purpose disinfectant. Cooking releases a lot of oil and steam into the air that could prevent the wallpaper from sticking, so don't skip this step. After that, it's time to cut your wallpaper into appropriately-sized pieces using your measurements. When adhering them to the fridge, use a credit card or brayer to roll away air bubbles. A sharp utility knife is useful for navigating corners and handles, though if your fridge's handles can be removed, do so before you start smoothing on the wallpaper.
Since most peel and stick wallpaper won't be wide enough to cover a standard fridge door in one sheet, it's best to choose a pattern you love and align it as you install pieces across the front and sides. The pattern will help hide seams, and make any minor mistakes, like crinkly corners, less noticeable. Plus, once the outside looks refreshed, it's even more incentive to declutter and organize the inside of your refrigerator.