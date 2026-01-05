The Unexpected Ingredient That's A Good Source Of Probiotics

Your gut isn't just for digesting food. It affects many aspects of your well-being, including your mental health and your immune system. Products claiming to support gut health are everywhere right now — and for good reason. It turns out that cottage cheese, a food usually recognized for being a protein powerhouse, can contain probiotics, tiny living organisms that help support the health of your digestive system.

That said, you'll need to choose cottage cheese carefully to ensure that you're getting the benefits of probiotics. Whether the cottage cheese on your grocery store shelf contains probiotics depends on how it was made. If you're looking for a gut health boost, look for the words "live and active cultures" on the ingredients list to be sure the variety you're choosing contains probiotics. Cottage cheese isn't the only high-probiotic food that you can toss into your grocery cart to support your gut health, either. Try adding kimchi, yogurt, sauerkraut, and some types of cheese (like gouda and mozzarella) to your diet to boost your probiotic intake.