Not All Cottage Cheese Has Live Probiotics: What To Know Before You Buy

Cottage cheese has been having a comeback lately. Besides being a protein powerhouse, it is also often noted as one of the popular high-probiotic foods that isn't yogurt. But it's important to note that not all cottage cheese varieties are actually fermented, and some may not have any probiotics at all. To be certain that your cottage cheese has probiotics, check the label to make sure it contains probiotic or live and active cultures. You can also read the list of ingredients to look for the presence of beneficial bacteria like lactobacillus.

Why do only some cottage cheese varieties have probiotics? The answer lies in the process that companies use when making the cheese. An acid is needed to separate milk solids from whey when making cottage cheese curds, and this can be done either through fermentation (adding a bacterial culture that will convert into lactic acid) or by simply adding another kind of acid, such as lemon or vinegar. Some of the cottage cheese varieties seen in stores may be made using live bacterial cultures, but many are made by only using vinegar. This is because it's much faster than waiting for fermentation to take place. Cottage cheese that is not fermented needs to have live bacteria added to the cheese in order to carry the gut-boosting properties of a high-probiotic food.