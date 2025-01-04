How To Repurpose Leftover Steak For Easy Crostini Appetizers

Steak is one of those dishes that can make any day feel like a momentous occasion. That said, even food that feels special on day one can seem tired for round two. Steak is no exception. If you have leftovers, there's a fun spin on a beloved bite-sized preparation that can put your beef to work in a new and exciting way — and that's crostini.

There are many clever ways to repurpose stale bread, but toasting and topping it with your favorite ingredients is among the most fun. Steak crostini checks all the boxes of the classic appetizer, but with the added boost of beef which makes this starter more substantial and sustaining. There are underrated crusty breads you need for the perfect bruschetta or crostini, but steak may be the topping you never knew you wanted for the best carb-based bite. Plus, putting these together gives you a chance to get creative since they're super customizable and easy to execute.