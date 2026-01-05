Why Some People Choose To Buy Older Kitchen Appliances

While shiny new models seem to roll off factory floors season after season, elder kitchen appliances still hold a lot of appeal for many. We aren't just talking about avocado-green refrigerators and other questionable vintage decor choices that still have a hold on a niche few, but all manner of older kitchen equipment. Aesthetics can play a part, as plenty of folks might want their 1970s-era industrial chic designs sourced from that decade. But relative affordability, sustainability efforts, and the reputation for durability that some purchases carry also play a part.

As technology like AI also seems to come for more and more housewares, some folks would rather eschew robotic meal prep in favor of a trusted analog approach. "Dumb" appliances, as they are lovingly dubbed, are often easier to operate, which, paradoxically, can end up saving time. One could, for example, fire up an app and navigate through its myriad choices to set the best temperature for their roast chicken, maybe with some required update at an inopportune time. Or they could simply just turn a dial. The latter actually just seems a little smarter.