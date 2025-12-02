How To Incorporate Industrial Kitchen Design Details From The '70s That Still Feel Modern

The 1970s can get a bad rap in terms of design and decor, but for every questionable vintage kitchen design trend we're happy to leave in the past, there are less-remembered elements that merit revival. The "high tech" movement, for example, which was commemorated in a book by the same name in the 1980s, is just the erstwhile style from which to pluck some of those elements, provided you do so in moderation.

High tech itself, admittedly, does sound a little dated. It certainly doesn't involve anything like using ChatGPT to meal prep, or anything else we'd acknowledge as high tech today. A modern audience might view the throwback mode as akin to minimalism or even simply industrial. High tech, after all, evoked a kind of intentionally barebones aesthetic that reimagined something like naked hardware as an objet d'art.

Still, don't expose those pipes just yet. As with a lot of vintage inspiration, you want to incorporate some of the best facets of high tech without recreating something out of a tattered old magazine. You can start simply by clearing your kitchen countertops.