New York's Most Iconic Deli Is The Setting Of A Beloved Rom-Com
Since the film's release in 1989, "When Harry Met Sally" has gone on to become one of the most cherished rom-coms of all time. Many parts of the movie have become iconic, circulating online in TikTok and Instagram reels. Even the setting is iconic, with the skyline and streets of New York City serving as a backdrop to the story.
Perhaps the most memorable moment in "When Harry Met Sally" is the deli scene. What moviegoers might not know is that this deli is an actual place and not just a film set. It's none other than Katz's Delicatessen, aka Katz's Deli, the oldest deli still operating in New York City.
What appears at first glance to be a random scene in a random deli is actually an intersection of Hollywood and New York fame. Decades later, both the film and Katz's Deli have stood the test of time, forever intertwined in history. Today, Katz's Deli is considered one of the best delis in America, beloved and praised by the likes of Anthony Bourdain for its high quality pastrami.
Katz's Deli
Before Harry met Sally, New York City met Katz's Delicatessen. The Iceland brothers opened the deli in 1888, and in 1903, they joined forces with Willy Katz, who bought them out several years later. After that, the name Katz's Delicatessen was made official and it stuck.
At one point, the deli moved across the street from its original location to make room for the subway system that was under construction. The deli has since remained in the same place. Its outward appearance has changed some over time as well, with its current appearance being finalized in the late 1940s.
Katz's Delicatessen earned its claim to fame by serving as a place for Lower East Side immigrants to meet and eat. It has also hosted its fair share of celebrities, especially during the rise of Yiddish theater. Today, the deli remains family run and dedicated to simple but delicious meat.