Why Some Costco Customers Aren't Feeling This High-Protein Kirkland Snack

Dried beef sticks are a perfectly portable snack. But the price of the on-the-go goodie is known for being as high as its protein content. It stands to reason that quality store-bought beef jerky is expensive, but dried beef sticks are getting up there in price too. Popular brands like Chomps and Archers cost a couple of dollars per ounce, on average, which is what makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks such an appealing choice. Each stick has 10 grams of protein, zero sugar, and at $14.99 for 12 sticks, is a more reasonable price than many comparable products. And many reviewers are down for the savings.

The Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks get an average rating of 3.8 stars out of 5 on the Costco site, and the majority of reviewers have positive things to say about the flavor of the product. "Great taste, good size, and best price on the market," one reviewer says. "Favorite new jerky. Not greasy/fatty and chew level is great, not over-salted. Spice level is on milder side," says another reviewer. On Reddit, reviewers say the sticks are their new favorite. "Chomps were a staple in our house until these landed in our warehouse two weeks ago. I'm 100% sold," comments a buyer.

But it turns out Costco shoppers aren't necessarily in agreement that these beef sticks are as good as the competitors' brands. And the main themes seem to be the texture and flavor profile.