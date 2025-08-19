How To Make Beef Jerky At Home With Just An Air Fryer
If you've got an air fryer, then you probably know that it can be used to cook some pretty unexpected foods. And while tossing certain meats or meat products into the air fryer is nothing new, using the device for beef jerky might just be a game changer. It's no secret that store-bought beef jerky is pretty expensive these days, so if you're something of a jerky fiend, making your own is a great way to cut costs while also getting a fresher product. That is, as long as you follow some expert advice on how to actually make beef jerky in your air fryer.
There are few who know the intricacies of air fryers as well as the demo chefs for Ninja Kitchen Appliances, which is why Chowhound turned to Myles Bryan to figure out the best practices for making beef jerky in the air fryer. For him, it all starts with choosing the right cut of meat for jerky, as he says that "lean cuts work best because excess fat goes rancid quickly in jerky." It's imperative to not skip the marination either, with Bryan suggesting you "use a low-sugar marinade with soy sauce, Worcestershire, garlic, black pepper, and a touch of liquid smoke." From there, it all comes down to even, thin slices — "about ⅛-¼ inch thick to ensure consistent drying," he says — as well as using the lowest temperature on your air fryer so your jerky dries instead of cooking. And just like that, homemade jerky can be yours.
Prime beef jerky is all about the details
Don't be mistaken, there are a number of mistakes you can easily make when preparing your own beef jerky, but paying attention to even the minutest of details can take your jerky from so-so to the craveable snack you're seeking. And no one's more aware of this than Myles Bryan, which could be why he suggests limiting your choice of beef down to four cuts: eye of round, top round, bottom round, and sirloin tip. These cuts are all pretty lean, helping you eliminate the risk of having any fatty bits go rancid. But that's not the only place where attention to detail matters.
Patience is key with homemade beef jerky, which is why it pays to let your beef marinate for quite some time. "Refrigerate and marinate for at least six to 12 hours before drying," says Bryan, letting the flavors of the marinade seep all the way through your beef. Just make sure to pat the beef dry as you're readying it for the air fryer, as "too much moisture will steam instead of dry the beef." And lastly, your work isn't done once the jerky strips come out of the air fryer -– you also have to store them properly. "Keep in an airtight container in a cool place; refrigerate if not eaten within a week," says Bryan. With all of this in mind, not only should your beef jerky experiment be successful, but it should lead to some delicious snacking for days to come.