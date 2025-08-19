How To Make Beef Jerky At Home With Just An Air Fryer

If you've got an air fryer, then you probably know that it can be used to cook some pretty unexpected foods. And while tossing certain meats or meat products into the air fryer is nothing new, using the device for beef jerky might just be a game changer. It's no secret that store-bought beef jerky is pretty expensive these days, so if you're something of a jerky fiend, making your own is a great way to cut costs while also getting a fresher product. That is, as long as you follow some expert advice on how to actually make beef jerky in your air fryer.

There are few who know the intricacies of air fryers as well as the demo chefs for Ninja Kitchen Appliances, which is why Chowhound turned to Myles Bryan to figure out the best practices for making beef jerky in the air fryer. For him, it all starts with choosing the right cut of meat for jerky, as he says that "lean cuts work best because excess fat goes rancid quickly in jerky." It's imperative to not skip the marination either, with Bryan suggesting you "use a low-sugar marinade with soy sauce, Worcestershire, garlic, black pepper, and a touch of liquid smoke." From there, it all comes down to even, thin slices — "about ⅛-¼ inch thick to ensure consistent drying," he says — as well as using the lowest temperature on your air fryer so your jerky dries instead of cooking. And just like that, homemade jerky can be yours.