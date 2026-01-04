The Maine Seafood Spot That Transformed An Old Ship Into An Eatery
There's something carefree about kicking back and enjoying an afternoon or evening on the water. At The Spirit of Massachusetts in Kennebunk, Maine, you can enjoy great seafood and more while aboard a sailboat. If you get seasick, don't worry: The ship is permanently dry-docked just off the Kennebunk River, less than 2 miles from where the river meets the Atlantic. Built in New England, the ship sailed for 30 years before undergoing restoration in 2014.
The ship has gone through a number of changes in its customer offerings over the years. Once solely a bar that offered customers the chance to order from a food truck parked outside, she now boasts an onboard restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining areas. The town of Kennebunk has been a tourist destination for over 100 years, and The Spirit of Massachusetts a great place to take in the iconic setting. You'll find a ton of East Coast delicacies on the menu, which you can enjoy as you gaze out over the historic harbor.
What know before you visit The Spirit of Massachusetts
When you visit The Spirit of Massachusetts, you'll get to enjoy food from the ship's restaurant, The Pilot House, located just next door to the boat itself. Reviewers are particularly fond of the haddock bites, New England clam chowder, coconut shrimp, and lobster rolls. For an authentic New England experience, be sure to order "Steamahs," a ½ pound of Maine soft-shelled clams. Note that these a little bit different than soft-shelled crabs; like hard-shelled clams, you won't actually eat the shells. Comments on the service speed are mixed, however, so you might want to visit the ship when you have some time to spare.
A few important things to know before you hop aboard: The restaurant is only open during the warmer months, so you'll want to check out its website to ensure that you're planning an in-season visit. The boat only allows guests 21 and over, and the restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday. Reviewers say that The Pilot House offers upscale food in a casual setting, so you can feel free to come as you are, relax, and enjoy the sounds of the water as you fill up on traditional Maine-style lobster rolls and tuna poke bowls to your heart's content.