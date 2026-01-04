The Maine Seafood Spot That Transformed An Old Ship Into An Eatery

There's something carefree about kicking back and enjoying an afternoon or evening on the water. At The Spirit of Massachusetts in Kennebunk, Maine, you can enjoy great seafood and more while aboard a sailboat. If you get seasick, don't worry: The ship is permanently dry-docked just off the Kennebunk River, less than 2 miles from where the river meets the Atlantic. Built in New England, the ship sailed for 30 years before undergoing restoration in 2014.

The ship has gone through a number of changes in its customer offerings over the years. Once solely a bar that offered customers the chance to order from a food truck parked outside, she now boasts an onboard restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining areas. The town of Kennebunk has been a tourist destination for over 100 years, and The Spirit of Massachusetts a great place to take in the iconic setting. You'll find a ton of East Coast delicacies on the menu, which you can enjoy as you gaze out over the historic harbor.