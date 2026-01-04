Give Southern Dumplings A Sweet And Cozy Twist With This Ingredient

When you're in need of a hearty, belly-warming meal, nothing beats a steaming bowl of savory chicken and dumplings. While some favor the rich and creamy broth laden with vegetables and shredded chicken, most of us enjoy this traditional dish primarily for the soft, doughy biscuits served on top. That being said, if you're looking for a new creative way to prepare Southern-style dumplings without the soup, consider stuffing your next batch with sweet potatoes.

Sweet potato-stuffed dumplings are a delicious way to transform flat or drop-style dumplings into a stand-alone sweet and savory side dish. Especially if you're on the hunt for more delicious foods to bring to Southern-style potlucks, sweet potato stuffed dumplings are just as satisfying as deviled eggs and classic macaroni and cheese. Not to mention, these unique snacks are super easy to make. All you need is a batch of classic pie or dumpling dough and frozen, pre-cut sweet potatoes or yam patties.

While you can certainly prepare your dough from scratch with flour, water, and optional butter, you can also use refrigerated biscuit or crescent dough. Since pre-made dough easily serves as the go-to canned shortcut for ridiculously easy chicken and dumplings, there's no reason you can't use this ingredient to prepare a delicious batch of stuffed dumplings. Fortunately, once you have your dough in hand, in just a few more easy steps, you'll have a delicious batch of sweet potato dumplings to enjoy.