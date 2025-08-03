Andrew Zimmern's Simple Tip For Keeping Homemade Dumplings From Bursting

While you can make a wide variety of flavors work in a dumpling, there are a few logistical things you'll want to consider, according to Andrew Zimmern. He says that you can use chicken, pork, shrimp — whatever meat you like — or you can even create vegetarian dumplings. If you go meatless and stick to veggies, however, you'll need to be careful to set yourself up for success. "If you use all vegetables, by all means, make sure that they're cooked and there's no spiky pieces of carrot to pierce the dumpling skin," Zimmern told Rachael Ray.

Whether you're making gyoza, pot stickers, or another type of dumpling, technique matters to ensure that the filling stays put, says Zimmern. He recommends wetting your fingers and creating a light ring of water around the dumpling filling before you close it up. "The most crucial thing is pinch at the top. Move your finger around to occlude all the air and seal the dumpling," he shared. "Then, go the other way. That way, if anything sneaks out, at least you have all the air done, and all you gotta do is crimp it a little."

While store-bought dumplings can be good, there's nothing quite like making them at home on your own. After you've put in the hard work of carefully sealing each dumpling according to Zimmern's tips, be sure to freeze your dumplings so you're able to enjoy them for weeks (or months) to come.