The 5 Absolutely Cheapest Foods You Can Order At Buc-Ee's

It's easy to spend money at Buc-ee's. Anyone who has ever stepped foot into the beaver-laden behemoth knows this to be true. The Texas-based convenience chain is so much more than a place to get gas, use the restroom, and grab a quick snack. It is also a destination, filled with souvenirs, T-shirts, and a lot of really good food. The chain is perhaps best known for its beloved Texas-style brisket, which can be found in its sandwiches, tacos, and burritos. But it doesn't stop there! Buc-ee's menu is as expansive as its sprawling premises, so it's easy to see how your budget might slip your mind as soon as you step inside.

However, there are quite a few foods that you can order at Buc-ee's that are both delicious and inexpensive, so you won't have to worry too much about your wallet. We've gathered five of the cheapest food items you can order at the chain, any of which would make the perfect snack for your next road trip pit stop.