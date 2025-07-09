The 5 Absolutely Cheapest Foods You Can Order At Buc-Ee's
It's easy to spend money at Buc-ee's. Anyone who has ever stepped foot into the beaver-laden behemoth knows this to be true. The Texas-based convenience chain is so much more than a place to get gas, use the restroom, and grab a quick snack. It is also a destination, filled with souvenirs, T-shirts, and a lot of really good food. The chain is perhaps best known for its beloved Texas-style brisket, which can be found in its sandwiches, tacos, and burritos. But it doesn't stop there! Buc-ee's menu is as expansive as its sprawling premises, so it's easy to see how your budget might slip your mind as soon as you step inside.
However, there are quite a few foods that you can order at Buc-ee's that are both delicious and inexpensive, so you won't have to worry too much about your wallet. We've gathered five of the cheapest food items you can order at the chain, any of which would make the perfect snack for your next road trip pit stop.
Nab sweet kolaches or savory klobasniky
Buc-ee's is known for its Texas flare, and perhaps one of its most Texan menu items is its pillowy, carb-filled kolaches and klobasniky. The traditional Czech pastry is a unique piece of Texas culture, deriving from immigrants that moved to the state in the 1880s. Kolaches are a dough-based pastry often stuffed with fruit or other sweet fillings. Klobasniky (plural for klobasnek) are similar, but have savory fillings such as sausage and cheese.
Buc-ee's carries both kolaches and klobasniky, and for a budget-friendly price to boot. However, you can only purchase this pastry during breakfast hours, from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. One of the most popular selections is the sausage and cheese kolach (klobasnek), which is a great choice for a breakfast on the go. It will also only cost you around $1.99 to $2.99 per pastry, so it won't break the bank. Feel free to grab a few!
Snag a deal with fresh, hot Beaver Chips
Usually, convenience store potato chips are greasy and pre-packaged. However, you won't find this lackluster quality at Buc-ee's. In fact, the chain's potato chips are on a whole other level. While Buc-ee's also sells pre-bagged snacks, it is particularly known for its fresh, hot Beaver Chips. They are freshly fried each day and served hot at the counter. Not only are Beaver Chips a tasty snack, but they're also a budget-friendly choice, costing only $2.29 per bag. Pair with a hot dog and a strawberry lemonade for a tasty combo that makes the most of your Buc-ee's visit.
Order a hot dog without hurting your wallet
No matter what you call them — whether it be glizzies, franks, or weenies — hot dogs are a reliably delicious and inexpensive treat. Because of this, it should come as no surprise that Buc-ee's offers up this meaty, juicy sandwich (and yes, they are sandwiches) at a low, low price. At Buc-ee's, a regular hot dog will only run you about $2.49; and while that's a nearly a dollar more than Costco's famous $1.50 hot dog combo, it's still a bargain for road trippers trying to grab an affordable lunch. Now, if you want a specialty dog with all the fixings, that will cost about $3.49 (this isn't including any accompaniments, either, such as a drink or side). Luckily, Buc-ee's also has a lot of really inexpensive side options, so it's possible to make a full meal alongside your dog(s).
Take a bite of a breakfast taco (or two)
Beyond the sweet and savory kolaches and klobasniky for breakfast, Buc-ee's has quite a few wallet-friendly options for diners hoping to grab a bite early in the day. One such item is the chain's famous breakfast tacos, which come in several varieties including bacon, eggs, cheese, potato, and chorizo. These breakfast tacos are priced starting at $2.99, but it is important to note that not all Buc-ee's tacos are this affordable. This price applies to the chain's potato and egg BBQ taco. Other selections may be a bit more costly depending on the ingredients. If you're looking for something more substantial, the chain's famous brisket tacos will run you about $5.99. So you might have to make room in your budget if brisket is what you crave.
Bet it all (without spending it all) on a breakfast burrito
As with breakfast tacos, some varieties of breakfast burritos also make a great low-cost option for Buc-ee's customers. On the regular menu, burritos at Buc-ee's cost between $4.99 to $6.99. However, breakfast burritos are often lower in price. A vegetarian breakfast burrito, for example, will only cost about $3.29. Meanwhile, a sausage, egg, and cheese or bacon, egg, and cheese burrito will cost $3.49. This is more than the chain's breakfast tacos, but the burritos are also more substantial. If you're craving a big breakfast, a few burritos may be the way to go.