Sam's Club Sells A Complete Chick-Fil-A Copycat Meal. Customers Swear It's Identical To The Real Deal
You can find just about anything at Sam's Club, including a close approximation of a popular Chick-fil-A meal you can enjoy fresh from your own kitchen. The warehouse retailer sells Just Bare chicken nuggets, a brand that went viral in 2021 for tasting identical to the popular Chick-fil-A breaded nuggets. Just Bare nuggets have been on Costco's shelves for some time, and now Sam's Club has finally caught up.
Just Bare chicken nuggets are frozen boneless and breaded chunks of chicken breast that are fully cooked and ready to be enjoyed. Not only are they as delicious as the chain restaurant's nuggets, but they're also made with clean ingredients and raised without antibiotics. At Sam's Club, you can get the original Just Bare bites for $15 a bag, and they carry chicken strips, which feature slightly larger chunks of chicken, for $17. Chick-fil-A sauce is inarguably the best sauce for dipping, and you can even find that at Sam's Club too. Pair the chicken with Member's Mark waffle fries, and you have the complete Chick-fil-A meal.
How Just Bare nuggets stack up
Just Bare chicken bites may look like Chick-fil-A nuggets, but the real test is in the flavor. Many customers claim these nuggets truly do taste like the fast food chain's, even down to the crisp breading. In a Reddit thread about the bites, one user wrote, "Air fry it and it's better than a fresh delivery of Chick-fil-A nuggets." Some argue that the price is a little steep for chicken, but $15 for a 3-pound bag of nuggets is still cheaper than paying almost $6 for a box of eight from Chick-fil-A.
While they're great to have as a copycat Chick-fil-A meal on your own, they're also perfect for impressing guests as a tasty appetizer. If Sam's Club happens to be out of the Just Bare nuggets, the chain's own Member's Mark brand carries chicken bites that some customers also claim are even more delicious than the fast food version. One thing's for sure: Chick-fil-A has some serious competition in the frozen food aisle.