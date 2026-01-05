Sam's Club Sells A Complete Chick-Fil-A Copycat Meal. Customers Swear It's Identical To The Real Deal

You can find just about anything at Sam's Club, including a close approximation of a popular Chick-fil-A meal you can enjoy fresh from your own kitchen. The warehouse retailer sells Just Bare chicken nuggets, a brand that went viral in 2021 for tasting identical to the popular Chick-fil-A breaded nuggets. Just Bare nuggets have been on Costco's shelves for some time, and now Sam's Club has finally caught up.

Just Bare chicken nuggets are frozen boneless and breaded chunks of chicken breast that are fully cooked and ready to be enjoyed. Not only are they as delicious as the chain restaurant's nuggets, but they're also made with clean ingredients and raised without antibiotics. At Sam's Club, you can get the original Just Bare bites for $15 a bag, and they carry chicken strips, which feature slightly larger chunks of chicken, for $17. Chick-fil-A sauce is inarguably the best sauce for dipping, and you can even find that at Sam's Club too. Pair the chicken with Member's Mark waffle fries, and you have the complete Chick-fil-A meal.