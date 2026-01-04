Dunkin' Vs Starbucks: Which Actually Sells The Most Affordable Matcha?
Earthy, rich, with just the right amount of caffeine, it's tough to beat a well-made matcha. If you're on the go and don't have the supplies on hand to whip up a fresh matcha latte in your own kitchen, you can always grab a cup of the delicious green beverage from Dunkin' or Starbucks. That said, matcha can get pretty pricey, so choosing which of these chains to patronize can make a difference in your bank account, especially if you're a regular matcha drinker.
While pricing can vary based on location, Dunkin' is a bit cheaper. In Pennsylvania, for example, a grande (medium) matcha latte at Starbucks will set you back about $5.45, while a medium matcha latte at Dunkin' is around $4.89. While both chains offer tasty options, neither of them offer traditionally-prepared matcha, which doesn't use milk or sweeteners. Starbucks' version uses unsweetened matcha powder, plus a few pumps of classic syrup to sweeten it up and cut the bitterness, while Dunkin' uses a pre-sweetened matcha powder blend.
Limited hacks at the cafe, but big benefits when you brew at home
Unfortunately, there aren't a ton of options for using coffee shop hacks to get cheaper matcha lattes at Starbucks. CBS News reported in June 2025 that Starbucks plans to charge $1 for each scoop of matcha added to non-matcha drinks, so adding a few scoops to a cup of steamed milk is no longer a viable workaround.
Dunkin' employees on social media report varying practices for adding a scoop of matcha to a drink. Some locations won't add extra matcha at all, as there isn't an option in their point-of-sale system, while some will charge a nominal fee of $0.25 or $0.50. You'll have to request the extra matcha at the counter (it's not available on the app), and there's no guarantee you won't just get charged for the price of a regular matcha latte.
If you wan to save money, making matcha at home is a better option, and it's not nearly as intimidating as it seems. If you prefer the taste of a Starbucks matcha latte, you'll want to start with unsweetened matcha. If you're partial to the flavor Dunkin' offers, go with pre-sweetened powder (it's worth noting that in our recent matcha latte ranking, Dunkin' had an edge over Starbucks). While buying a bag of matcha costs more up front, you'll save money in the long run. Use a bamboo whisk (called a chasen) or an electric frother to blend your matcha powder with milk for a heart-healthy drink you can enjoy at home without the coffee shop price tag.