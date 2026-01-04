Dunkin' Vs Starbucks: Which Actually Sells The Most Affordable Matcha?

Unfortunately, there aren't a ton of options for using coffee shop hacks to get cheaper matcha lattes at Starbucks. CBS News reported in June 2025 that Starbucks plans to charge $1 for each scoop of matcha added to non-matcha drinks, so adding a few scoops to a cup of steamed milk is no longer a viable workaround.

Dunkin' employees on social media report varying practices for adding a scoop of matcha to a drink. Some locations won't add extra matcha at all, as there isn't an option in their point-of-sale system, while some will charge a nominal fee of $0.25 or $0.50. You'll have to request the extra matcha at the counter (it's not available on the app), and there's no guarantee you won't just get charged for the price of a regular matcha latte.

If you wan to save money, making matcha at home is a better option, and it's not nearly as intimidating as it seems. If you prefer the taste of a Starbucks matcha latte, you'll want to start with unsweetened matcha. If you're partial to the flavor Dunkin' offers, go with pre-sweetened powder (it's worth noting that in our recent matcha latte ranking, Dunkin' had an edge over Starbucks). While buying a bag of matcha costs more up front, you'll save money in the long run. Use a bamboo whisk (called a chasen) or an electric frother to blend your matcha powder with milk for a heart-healthy drink you can enjoy at home without the coffee shop price tag.