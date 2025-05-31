What Brand Makes Dunkin's Matcha?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sweet, earthy, and perfectly caffeinated, matcha fans around the world are giving props to the matcha latte at Dunkin'. Many fans of the drink are curious about whether they can recreate Dunkin's matcha latte magic at home. The first step? Figuring out what brand of matcha Dunkin' is using.

While Dunkin' has yet to publicly share the brand of matcha they use to create their cult-favorite matcha lattes, some fans of the drink are taking to social media to try to figure out how they can create a Dunkin'-inspired mug of bright-green happiness in their own kitchens. Users on a Reddit thread (that features a photo that appears to be taken behind the counter at an undisclosed Dunkin' location), believe that Dunkin' uses Aiya Matcha Zen Cafe Blend to make their matcha lattes. According to the bag in the photograph, the powder used is "a sweet blend of matcha green tea for smoothies and lattes."

The ingredient list that Dunkin' provides for matcha lattes on its website matches up with the ingredients in the Aiya Sweetened Matcha Blend, and those who have taken on the task of recreating Dunkin's matcha latte at home say that the taste is indistinguishable. According to a 2020 blog post from Dunkin', their matcha is made in the Nishio region of Aichi prefecture, Japan — which also lines up with the Aiya Matcha Blend theory.