Don't Have A Matcha Whisk? You Can Still Get Clump-Free Results With This Kitchen Tool

So many matcha fans have been there: standing at the kitchen counter, staring at a freshly made mug of the green stuff, trying to figure out how in the world to get rid of the clumps the finely powdered tea tends to form. While a bamboo matcha whisk — also known as a chasen — is the ideal tool for the job, it's not the only way to get smoothness that rivals the to-die-for matcha latte at your favorite coffee shop. Remy Morimoto Park, founder of Frauth Matcha and creator of the Veggiekins Blog, talked exclusively with Chowhound about how you can use an electric frother, the kind used for whipping milk for lattes, to create clump-free matcha in your kitchen.

"I always prefer using a bamboo whisk (chasen) to prepare matcha, however I always say that an electric frother is better than nothing," says Park. "You'll find that when you prepare matcha with a frother, the result is larger bubbles versus using a chasen, where the result is microfoam and a very smooth, velvety layer of froth atop the prepared matcha." But Park notes that a frother will help you avoid clumps and is a great alternative if that's what you have. Just whiz it for 15 to 30 seconds to get all the lumps out.