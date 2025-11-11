Don't Have A Matcha Whisk? You Can Still Get Clump-Free Results With This Kitchen Tool
So many matcha fans have been there: standing at the kitchen counter, staring at a freshly made mug of the green stuff, trying to figure out how in the world to get rid of the clumps the finely powdered tea tends to form. While a bamboo matcha whisk — also known as a chasen — is the ideal tool for the job, it's not the only way to get smoothness that rivals the to-die-for matcha latte at your favorite coffee shop. Remy Morimoto Park, founder of Frauth Matcha and creator of the Veggiekins Blog, talked exclusively with Chowhound about how you can use an electric frother, the kind used for whipping milk for lattes, to create clump-free matcha in your kitchen.
"I always prefer using a bamboo whisk (chasen) to prepare matcha, however I always say that an electric frother is better than nothing," says Park. "You'll find that when you prepare matcha with a frother, the result is larger bubbles versus using a chasen, where the result is microfoam and a very smooth, velvety layer of froth atop the prepared matcha." But Park notes that a frother will help you avoid clumps and is a great alternative if that's what you have. Just whiz it for 15 to 30 seconds to get all the lumps out.
It may be easier to avoid clumps before they start
Whether you're using a bamboo chasen or doing your best with a milk frother, there's another step that Remy Morimoto Park recommends to help create next-level smoothness — taking a moment to sift your matcha powder using a fine-mesh sieve. Since it's natural for matcha to form clumps, breaking it apart before it hits the milk or water can work wonders. Park says this quick step breaks down the larger clumps, making it easier for whatever device you use (and some hot water) to get rid of anything else. Failing to sift your matcha can put you at a disadvantage from the start, as it's easier to fight clumps before they mix with liquid. One of the other common matcha mistakes that can lead to clumps is using too much powder. While it can be tempting to load up on powder to amp up the flavor of your latte, doing so can cause both flavor and textural issues.
Or you can just toss the whole thing into a matcha latte, where the frothing action gets rid of the lumps without sacrificing foam. You can even use a whipped cream dispenser to make the silkiest matcha latte imaginable. While you might not want to use this method on the daily, as it's a bit involved, it's a great change of pace for a special occasion, such as a holiday brunch.