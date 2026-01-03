The 1920s Kitchen Cabinet Trend That's Truly Timeless (Joanna Gaines Thinks So Too)
Kitchen trends come and go, blowing in and out of fashion like tumbleweeds bouncing about the desert. Frankly, we're happy to leave some kitchen trends, like outdated tile, in the past. Carpeted kitchens also experienced a blip of popularity during the 1970s, though thankfully, this stain-prone trend didn't take off. However, some vintage decorating trends might be worthy of a comeback. Take fluted glass cabinets, for example. This cabinetry trend was all the rage in the Art Nouveau-influenced 1920s, adding ample texture and light to living spaces. And we're not the only ones going all in on fluted glass. Joanna Gaines, half of the creative force behind the hit HGTV show "Fixer Upper," recently used fluted glass cabinets and doors during the spin-off "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse" renovations. This vintage touch helped bring together the midcentury estate, bringing an elegant and old-school vibe.
So what is fluted glass? Essentially, it is glass that has been textured with vertical waves, creating a warping effect that allows one to see into cabinets or living spaces without being completely revealing. Glass cabinetry of all sorts is ripe for a comeback, bringing in light and a sense of space to kitchens of all shapes and sizes. Textured glass also brings additional visual interest and an additional layer of privacy, for those who prefer not to put their whole kitchen on display.
Letting in light without compromising privacy
Are you ready to join in on the fluted glass trend, but confused as to how to implement it? Well, not to worry, we've got a few gorgeous and creative ideas for you to try out. If you're hoping to bring maximum impact, you can replace your wooden cabinets with fluted glass ones, creating a visually striking textural impact. You could also add fluted glass to just one or two cabinets to highlight sections like glassware or wine storage. For full cabinet installations, it's usually best to hire a professional, but smaller accents can often be installed yourself with basic tools. If you're looking for a simpler, budget-friendly option, fluted glass film can be applied to existing glass for a similar effect.
If a total kitchen redo isn't your style, consider display cases or doors with fluted glass accents. Beyond the kitchen, fluted glass works beautifully for doors, room dividers, and even windows. You might also consider working some glass blocking into your living space. Popular in the 1920s and revived in the 1980s, glass blocks can be a striking accent when used carefully, though fluted glass offers a more effortless yet equally dramatic impact.