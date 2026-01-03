The 1920s Kitchen Cabinet Trend That's Truly Timeless (Joanna Gaines Thinks So Too)

Kitchen trends come and go, blowing in and out of fashion like tumbleweeds bouncing about the desert. Frankly, we're happy to leave some kitchen trends, like outdated tile, in the past. Carpeted kitchens also experienced a blip of popularity during the 1970s, though thankfully, this stain-prone trend didn't take off. However, some vintage decorating trends might be worthy of a comeback. Take fluted glass cabinets, for example. This cabinetry trend was all the rage in the Art Nouveau-influenced 1920s, adding ample texture and light to living spaces. And we're not the only ones going all in on fluted glass. Joanna Gaines, half of the creative force behind the hit HGTV show "Fixer Upper," recently used fluted glass cabinets and doors during the spin-off "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse" renovations. This vintage touch helped bring together the midcentury estate, bringing an elegant and old-school vibe.

So what is fluted glass? Essentially, it is glass that has been textured with vertical waves, creating a warping effect that allows one to see into cabinets or living spaces without being completely revealing. Glass cabinetry of all sorts is ripe for a comeback, bringing in light and a sense of space to kitchens of all shapes and sizes. Textured glass also brings additional visual interest and an additional layer of privacy, for those who prefer not to put their whole kitchen on display.