The 1950s Betty Crocker Appetizer That's Been Replaced By Its Popular Modern Version

Should you ever find yourself transported back in time to a party in the 1950s, you should first get to patenting all kinds of modern inventions and enjoy the billions to follow, and then start sampling some of the era's vintage appetizers. You'll likely find all manner of Jell-O preparations, throwback dips, and classic cocktail meatballs. And, after you've created the internet, you might come across an even less remembered snack: the hamburger turnover.

This protein-packed pastry is a pretty close approximation for the still-famous hamburger slider, which remains a part of culinary vernacular to this day. The original hamburger turnover recipe, from "Betty Crocker's Bisquick Party Book," essentially called for seasoned sauteed beef to be sealed inside Bisquick dough and baked. If this also sounds a little like an empanada, a pasty, a meat pie, Jamaican patty, or anything en croûte, that's thanks to the versatility of these basic ingredients.

Betty Crocker, of course, was the preeminent name of the convenience cooking age, with radio shows, cookbooks, and eventually food products all under the moniker. So it's only natural that the fictional home kitchen magnate would eventually combine the latter two in a bit of brand synchronicity that would wrap ground beef in her very own Bisquick. And you can give your sliders the hamburger turnover treatment with your own adaptation.