The NYC Taco Spot I Keep Coming Back To After More Than A Decade

There's an old cliche that New York City doesn't have any good Mexican food. This is only somewhat true. We actually have great places serving an impressive array of regional cuisine out of food trucks and fancy dining rooms alike. We just don't exactly have an abundance of them, considering the five boroughs' reach and size. Casual sit down places — everyday restaurants between those extremes — can be even harder to come by. That's why I've been visiting Taqueria St. Mark's for over 10 years, even off-duty from my work as a professional chronicler of food and drinks.

Back when it was just Taqueria, with an address a bit farther east over on Orchard Street, this enduringly terrific spot could be practically impossible to get into at primetime. From 2010 to 2015, the titular tacos hovered around $3 and most margaritas were $8; a relative bargain for Manhattan. The narrow space was also cinematically styled with a kaleidoscope of old movie posters and good music. Provided you could get a table, it was just an easy, inviting place to be.

Being that locals are contractually obligated to look askance at change, I was skeptical about its eventual move to St. Mark's Place. But the larger space nearly eliminated the long wait times for a table, the mood and aesthetic remained the same, and, even all these years later, the tacos and house margaritas have only gone up a buck. Its accessibility, effortless comfort, and lack of artificial flash or (much) influencer invasion positions Taqueria as some of the best of what New York can be.