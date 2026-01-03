The Hack For Sweeter Bagels At Dunkin'

If you have a sweet tooth, be warned: there's no way you're going to go back to your standard bagel order after you give this hack a try. While there's no shortage of sweet treats behind the counter at Dunkin', its bagels are a little lacking in the sweetness department. The chain has the standard bagel options — plain, cinnamon raisin, everything, and the like, but it doesn't offer anything on the super-sweet side, a la the cinnamon crunch bagel at Panera. Good news: All you need to sweeten up your very reasonably priced bagel at Dunkin' is a few packets of honey.

When you're making your order, ask your server for a few packets of honey with your bagel; some Dunkin' locations stock them for tea and you might need to make this request in person, as the app likely won't give you the option. You can spread honey on an already-buttered bagel if you'd like to keep it simple, or you can go the extra mile and mix some honey with your cream cheese. We recommend asking for a small empty cup and a spoon if you'd like to give this hack a try, as trying to fit packets of honey into the chain's already full-to-the-brim cream cheese cups will leave you with a sticky mess. Simply mix your cream cheese and honey, and spread it on your bagel to enjoy some extra-sweet goodness.