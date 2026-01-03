The Hack For Sweeter Bagels At Dunkin'
If you have a sweet tooth, be warned: there's no way you're going to go back to your standard bagel order after you give this hack a try. While there's no shortage of sweet treats behind the counter at Dunkin', its bagels are a little lacking in the sweetness department. The chain has the standard bagel options — plain, cinnamon raisin, everything, and the like, but it doesn't offer anything on the super-sweet side, a la the cinnamon crunch bagel at Panera. Good news: All you need to sweeten up your very reasonably priced bagel at Dunkin' is a few packets of honey.
When you're making your order, ask your server for a few packets of honey with your bagel; some Dunkin' locations stock them for tea and you might need to make this request in person, as the app likely won't give you the option. You can spread honey on an already-buttered bagel if you'd like to keep it simple, or you can go the extra mile and mix some honey with your cream cheese. We recommend asking for a small empty cup and a spoon if you'd like to give this hack a try, as trying to fit packets of honey into the chain's already full-to-the-brim cream cheese cups will leave you with a sticky mess. Simply mix your cream cheese and honey, and spread it on your bagel to enjoy some extra-sweet goodness.
Why honey works so well with bagels — and how to further elevate your breakfast
There's nothing quite like honey and bread — case in point, no one can stop eating the cinnamon honey butter that comes out with each basket of warm, so-delicious-you-can't-put-them-down rolls at Texas Roadhouse. Adding honey to bagels hits the spot similarly. You get the chewy, slight-sweetness of the bagel paired with the pleasantly acidic, unmistakable taste of honey for a perfect balance of flavors. When you throw cream cheese into the mix (flavored or not), you're also adding a hefty dose of fat, which can help to balance honey's strong taste.
Adding honey to plain cream cheese is delicious on it's own, but you can also create an even sweeter breakfast by adding it to the chain's strawberry cream cheese. For a savory-and-sweet combination, you can try honey on Dunkin's white cheddar bagel twists, either mixed with cream cheese or simply drizzled on top. For an even more savory treat, try adding a bit of honey to your Dunkin' breakfast sandwich (it offers a kick of sugar that's similar to the taste of adding maple syrup to sausage or bacon breakfast sandwich). No matter how you decide to mix it up, adding honey to your Dunkin' bagel can be the perfect way to get the kick of sweetness that you're looking for.