Give Your Breakfast Sandwich A Sweeter Bite With An Easy Bacon Trick

To try out the maple syrup and bacon upgrade, either fry your bacon like normal or cook it in the oven (the easiest way to make bacon, in our opinion). When it's about halfway done (you'll see it starting to curl and turn golden), drizzle or brush on a bit of maple syrup. Flip the slices, repeat on the other side, and keep cooking until it's done to your liking. Just be careful near the end, because, since syrup contains sugar, it can burn quickly.

This sweet-savory bacon pairs wonderfully with classic breakfast sandwich staples: fluffy scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and a toasted roll or English muffin. But you can elevate it further. Mix it up with something that packs a bite, like cheddar, or something bright like arugula or tomato. Swap in waffles or a biscuit if you're feeling Southern. If you'd like to tweak the flavor even more, mix a few drops of hot sauce or chili flakes into your syrup before adding it to the bacon, or add all the extra ingredients simultaneously. You'll get a smoky, spicy kick with every bite, but still sweet enough to appreciate the caramelized syrup's presence.

And if you don't have maple syrup at home, brown sugar or honey work in a pinch. Just make sure to use the real stuff, not artificial pancake syrup, for the best flavor. You'll appreciate this small tweak that can really take your whole breakfast to the next level.