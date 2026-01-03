This NYC Landmark Saloon Was Once The Oldest Restaurant In Queens

New York City is no slouch when it comes to historic eateries. Manhattan boasts Fraunces Tavern, which first opened in 1762 and served George Washington. Queens could once lay claim to its own long-running restaurant, the oldest on all of Long Island, known for many years as Niederstein's Restaurant. It first opened in 1854, when a Manhattan saloon keeper named Henry Schumacher launched Schumacher's Beer Saloon and Hotel in what was then a rural hamlet in Queens County, New York, called Middle Village (Queens became a borough of New York City in 1898). Located on what was then the Brooklyn-Jamaica Turnpike (now Metropolitan Avenue), it was a way station for farmers traveling to Brooklyn and Manhattan to sell their produce.

Later, the saloon and hotel served visitors who would spend Sundays at the nearby cemeteries — a popular pastime in the 19th century. Lutheran Cemetery (now All Faiths Cemetery) was established in 1852, and St. John's Cemetery opened in 1879. Schumacher was able to expand to serve his growing customer base until his own death. In 1888, John Niederstein bought the business from the late Schumacher's wife, and it was under the name Niederstein's Restaurant that this landmark would gain widespread fame. The restaurant would stay in the extended Niederstein family until 1969 and would continue under different owners until 2005, when it finally shut down for good and was demolished.