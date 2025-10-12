George Washington Once Dined At This NYC Restaurant You Can Still Visit Today

Whether you're spending the week in New York City or taking a quick 24-hour foodie trip, there are a few must-visit restaurants that might land at the top of your list. Maybe it's I Sodi for the city's best Italian cuisine or Le Bernardin for an ultra-fancy night out. But if you're a history nerd with a love for the American Revolution, then head to Fraunces Tavern. It may just be the oldest restaurant in Manhattan, and one of the only spots that claim to have once served George Washington. It even has an attached museum that gives an overview of the tavern's revolutionary history.

This seemingly timeless restaurant sits at 54 Pearl Street in Manhattan's Financial District. The building was constructed by the De Lancey family in 1719, but it was Samuel Fraunces who is credited with opening and operating the original tavern. By the 1760s, it housed the tavern, of course, but also a hotel — and was, at one point, a private home. Washington visited the tavern multiple times. The first visit was in April 1776 while he was on a visit to New York. Only a few months later, the tavern hosted a banquet for Washington and his staff, who were then known as the Provincial Congress, as a thank-you to Washington for his defense efforts. He stopped there again in 1783, shortly after the last of the British troops finally left New York City and during the week of then-governor George Clinton's "Evacuation Day" celebration.