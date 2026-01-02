Herb-Infused Honey Is The Genius Way To Jazz Up This Classic Pantry Staple

Honey is quite the versatile condiment that comes in many different forms. You can enjoy it plain, buy it hot and spicy, or whip it at home for a light and airy texture. But if you're looking for extra flavor and unique taste, infusing your honey with herbs is a game-changer. Herb-infused honey is a delicious way to use up your herbs while also revamping the sweetener that's left sitting in your pantry. It's a simple recipe that only requires two ingredients and some patience — the infusing process will take about five days. When it's ready, you'll be left with a sweet and earthy product perfect for adding to a variety of dishes.

Herb-infused honey can be made using two methods: with or without heat. With heat involves adding your dried herbs and honey to a pan and folding the spices in slowly until it starts to bubble, letting the mixture cool, then repeating these two steps until the mixture is infused to your desired taste. Without heat, you'll add the dried spices and honey in a jar, seal it tightly, and allow it to infuse for a few days. Fresh herbs can be used in the heating method, but it's important to note this will add moisture to your product which can cause it to ferment. If you're looking for a mixture with a longer shelf life, the heating method is recommended. If you'd prefer to seal it and forget it, the no-heat method involves less work. The longer you infuse your honey, the more intense the flavor will be. It's best to store your infused honey in a cool, dark place, and this condiment will last you up to a year.