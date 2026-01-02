Herb-Infused Honey Is The Genius Way To Jazz Up This Classic Pantry Staple
Honey is quite the versatile condiment that comes in many different forms. You can enjoy it plain, buy it hot and spicy, or whip it at home for a light and airy texture. But if you're looking for extra flavor and unique taste, infusing your honey with herbs is a game-changer. Herb-infused honey is a delicious way to use up your herbs while also revamping the sweetener that's left sitting in your pantry. It's a simple recipe that only requires two ingredients and some patience — the infusing process will take about five days. When it's ready, you'll be left with a sweet and earthy product perfect for adding to a variety of dishes.
Herb-infused honey can be made using two methods: with or without heat. With heat involves adding your dried herbs and honey to a pan and folding the spices in slowly until it starts to bubble, letting the mixture cool, then repeating these two steps until the mixture is infused to your desired taste. Without heat, you'll add the dried spices and honey in a jar, seal it tightly, and allow it to infuse for a few days. Fresh herbs can be used in the heating method, but it's important to note this will add moisture to your product which can cause it to ferment. If you're looking for a mixture with a longer shelf life, the heating method is recommended. If you'd prefer to seal it and forget it, the no-heat method involves less work. The longer you infuse your honey, the more intense the flavor will be. It's best to store your infused honey in a cool, dark place, and this condiment will last you up to a year.
What herbs work best in honey?
When it comes to herb-infused honey, the flavor combinations are endless. Rosemary, thyme, or sage are common honey pairings that offer a slightly savory yet still sweet taste. Add this honey to salad dressings, marinades, or a classic charcuterie board for a rich flavor. Lavender is a good herb to use if you're looking for floral notes, and will make a great additive to teas or lemonades. Mint also pairs nicely with the honey and creates a refreshing wintergreen flavor. A mild honey, such as wildflower, is best for pairing with various herbs. You can even combine different herbs together to create your own blend. When adding the herbs to your honey, use 1 to 2 tablespoons of dried or 2 to 4 tablespoons of fresh herbs for every cup of honey. Dried herbs will help your honey last longer, but fresh ones can be used for a more intense herbal flavor.
Herbs aren't always used to their full potential, and infused honey is a prime example of just how great they can be. Not only is it tasty, but it even has health benefits, as herbs and honey both have medicinal properties. Herbal honey can help relieve cold symptoms, strengthen your immune system, and provide stress-relieving effects. Whether you use your herb-infused honey for savory or sweet purposes, this recipe will quickly become a new kitchen staple.