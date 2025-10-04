Here's How Long You Should Infuse Honey For The Best Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Honey is an obvious choice in sweet dishes, but a little touch of mild honey can go beautifully with the savory side as well. You can use it on your crispy buttermilk chicken and waffles, even try it on your pork chops with some added garlic. And you can kick it up with some infusions — some simple red pepper flakes mixed in, or try a simple hot honey recipe with fresh chiles and Champagne vinegar for a little extra tang. If you're looking for some store-bought infused honey, Chowhound's ranking of the best (and worst) hot honey brands may offer some help.

But to expand the palate, maybe an expert is in order, and we reached out to one such expert for a Chowhound exclusive on how to go about it. Melissa King is a "Top Chef All-Stars" champion and has a new cookbook, "Cook Like a King: Recipes from My California Chinese Kitchen." She gave us some advice on what to use in your infused honey and how long you should let it rest. She says, "You'll want to be careful with fresh ingredients because after a few days, it can start to ferment the honey and turn into more of a tincture." Fermented honey can still last up to a year in the fridge, so there's plenty of time to use it, but it will have a funkier taste than a simple hot honey. But King points out that fermented honey can still be quite delicious, so you may want to test it day-to-day, depending on your flavor preferences.