Follow The 3-3-3-3 Rule For The Perfect Charcuterie Board

When holidays are near, you may have the urge to host an appetizer-friendly get-together for your closest friends. Apart from serving a bowl of simple whipped feta with crackers, why not also build a vibrant and bountiful charcuterie board for your guests to enjoy?

Fortunately, if you don't know where to start, all you need to do is follow the 3-3-3-3 rule for the best combination of foods: three meats, three cheeses, three starches, and three extras. Better yet, to explain this rule and detail how it can be used time and time again, Chowhound garnered the advice of two charcuterie board experts: Caroline Elston and Brandyce Romer.

According to Romer, author and founder of charcuterie lifestyle brand, If These Boards Could Talk, "The 3-3-3-3 rule is a total confidence booster for beginners. It's like training wheels for your taste buds, just enough structure to help you build something beautiful without overthinking it." Romer believes this simple template helps you create a snack board that is not only cohesive but also balanced.

Elston, co-founder and chief charcuterie officer of Platterful, the nation's first charcuterie subscription kit, adds that "the main idea of this rule is that you want to give people options. You want to give them different flavors, textures, and pairings to explore!" Ultimately, the 3-3-3-3 rule should be used as a springboard, inspiring you to select both classic and unconventional foods for your next show-stopping charcuterie platter.