Do you ever wish your lunchtime sandwiches were a bit more hearty and filling? While you can certainly give peanut butter and jelly sandwiches a bold flavor boost with miso paste, there's no guarantee this combo keeps you full until dinnertime. For an extra-satisfying option, you need a warm and savory po' boy. Considering po' boys are typically stuffed with a variety of hefty fillings, such as fried seafood, meatballs, and roast beef, you need the right bread for the job.

Thankfully, Eric Cook, executive chef and owner of restaurants Gris-Gris and Saint John in New Orleans, Louisiana, kindly and exclusively offered his expert opinion on the matter to Chowhound. Cook states, "in New Orleans, the bread is just as important as what's inside when it comes to po' boys. We only use Leidenheimer French bread." A French-style bread with decent crust and a soft interior, Leidenheimer French bread is made exclusively at Leidenheimer Bakery in New Orleans, Louisiana.

When you consider the most iconic sandwich in every state, po' boys tend to be quite popular in Louisiana and Mississippi. During the Great Depression, traditional French bread was tailored to hold a more uniform, rectangular shape to feed striking streetcar workers. Ultimately, Leidenheimer French bread became the official bread for po' boy sandwiches; it's soft, yet sturdy enough to hold a decent amount of warm and savory ingredients from one end to the other.