Why Your Homemade Broccoli Never Tastes As Good As A Restaurant's

It's important to incorporate vegetables into your daily diet, but let's face it: they never taste quite as good at home as they do at a restaurant. Broccoli, for example, always seems to have just the right flavor and texture when you order it as a side dish while dining out. Surprisingly, it's not hard to recreate that restaurant flavor at home. Once you choose the best broccoli from the grocery store, focus on the right cooking methods.

Restaurant broccoli is often cooked with different, more meticulous methods than what you'd do in your own kitchen. At home, it's easy to just boil or steam it, but you're often left with bland, colorless florets. Restaurants usually blanch the broccoli instead, or quickly boil it and dunk it in ice water. Taking the extra ice water step keeps broccoli's color intact and stops it from cooking, which prevents it from getting mushy.

Restaurants also use high-heat cooking methods to build flavor, whether it's grilled broccoli that has a slightly charred profile, or the best roasted broccoli that gets perfectly crispy. At home, don't steam the broccoli or roast it on low heat; roast it at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, where it will crisp nicely outside without drying out inside. To grill broccoli, place it right on the grill's surface to expose it to that high heat.