You're Probably Seasoning Your Veggies At The Wrong Time

Does it ever seem like it's impossible to nail perfectly sautéed spinach or savory roasted root vegetables? Cooking fresh produce isn't always as easy as following a recipe; it takes precise timing and temperature control. In fact, one of the main reasons your steamed broccoli or grilled asparagus isn't coming out exactly like the veg you can get at your favorite restaurant is that you might be seasoning it at the wrong time.

For some pro advice on seasoning vegetables, Chowhound reached out to Lindsey Baruch, the creator behind Lindsey Eats and author of the cookbook "Something Delicious: 100 Recipes for Everyday Cooking," coming out September 30, 2025. While it's true that food should be seasoned every step of the way, we asked her in an exclusive chat to set the record straight on when to season vegetables and when to wait. According to Baruch, it all depends on which veggie you're cooking.

"For root vegetables, such as beets or carrots, or vegetables such as broccoli or cauliflower, you can season them prior to roasting or cooking," she said. "For other vegetables, such as mushrooms or spinach, I cook and then season towards the end." This, she explained, prevents the vegetable from releasing too much moisture from the salt before it's had time to cook.