Add A Pinch Of This To Whiskey For Sweetness, Spice And Everything Nice
What if we told you that you can make your next boozy happy hour or nightcap a tad sweeter and spicier? For those who relish a warming sip of whiskey, there is a certain spice that breathes new life into your next pour. Packed with antioxidants while offering a spicy sweetness as well, cinnamon is the key to boosting the spirit, in both the literal and figurative sense. Consider it to be a more elevated take on a basic Fireball, though technically it isn't really whiskey.
A dash of cinnamon ought to be on the list of hacks for better-tasting whiskey! The blend of smoky, savory, and sweet notes from whiskey might not be for everyone (though there are some brands that are a solid gateway into the "whiskey-verse" for beginners), but when the rich, caramel notes of the spirit meet the woody spice from the cinnamon, you have a delightful complement of flavors. This is because the cinnamaldehyde compound in cinnamon, which plays a significant part in giving the spice its signature flavor, interacts with the ethanol in the whiskey, and creates new aromatic compounds, which in turn enhances the overall experience of the drink.
You can easily add cinnamon to your whiskey by combining around two cups of your preferred brand with one or two cinnamon sticks. Allow the spice to infuse into the spirit for at least of couple of days, or until you achieve your desired strength. Alternatively you can even simmer a few sticks with sugar and water to make a cinnamon syrup which you can then add to your whiskey. What's left is to say cheers to a good time.
Ideas for turning your cinnamon whiskey into cocktails
Cinnamon is possibly one of the most quintessential spices that screams "holidays," and cocktails are not exempt from the seasonal magic. A little cinnamon infusion brings a delightful festive cheer to every sip, and you can switch up pretty much any beverage recipe that calls for whiskey. Take a whiskey sour, for example; adding cinnamon to it brings a cozy, autumnal vibe to a classic cocktail. A touch of cranberry imparts an eye-catching hue to the mix as well. Speaking of autumn, there are few drinks in the same league as apple cider which is emblematic of the flavors of fall. Why not make a warming adult beverage by stirring some cinnamon whiskey into it? Whether you serve this drink hot or chilled, your taste buds will be in for quite the treat.
Beyond a seasonal touch, cinnamon whiskey can shine in plenty of cocktails that deserve to be sipped and savored any time of the year. Those who fancy a good ol' old fashioned might be inspired to put a cinnamon spin on it — it's an easy way to make an old fashioned taste even better. For those who love some effervescence, consider adding some bubbles to craft a cinnamon whiskey fizz that is guaranteed to please at any summer gathering, just as a cinnamon-spiced whiskey mule would. Or, you can always keep it simple and take your cinnamon-infused whiskey neat or on the rocks. Just by adding one simple spice to the spirit, any basic whiskey cocktail gets a jolly boost, and you have countless ways to celebrate your inner mixologist.