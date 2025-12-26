Why You Might Want To Rethink Using Shelf Risers On Your Countertops

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're working with limited counter space, you're likely on the hunt for more ways to make the most of your kitchen — all while maintaining a sense of organization. Though there are a multitude of handy tools to add a bit more storage for your kitchen essentials, this can easily become a slippery slope. What may begin as a well-intentioned effort to create more space can actually lead to heaps of unsightly clutter, which is why you'll want to rethink using those raved-about shelf risers on your kitchen counters.

Similarly to the way that open shelving can be one of the worst kitchen designs, adding shelf risers to your counters may actually just cause more disorganization. Specifically, this design option requires additional dedicated cleaning (dust and crumbs collect more easily) and constant reorganization. This organization tool is not without its pros, of course — but it's primarily helpful when it's making use of underutilized vertical space tucked away in your kitchen cabinets. While shelf risers can double or triple the storage in your cabinets, this same benefit becomes a mess magnet when displayed out in the open.

Minimalist, de-cluttered countertops make for one of the most desirable kitchen appearances, as well as an efficient user experience. For one, adding additional storage on top of counters can block prime workspace areas. This is compounded by the fact that it's unlikely that you use everything you'd keep out on your counters for every meal, or even daily. As it turns out, the fantasy of tidier counters due to shelf risers may lead to more of a headache than it's worth.