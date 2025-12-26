Why You Might Want To Rethink Using Shelf Risers On Your Countertops
If you're working with limited counter space, you're likely on the hunt for more ways to make the most of your kitchen — all while maintaining a sense of organization. Though there are a multitude of handy tools to add a bit more storage for your kitchen essentials, this can easily become a slippery slope. What may begin as a well-intentioned effort to create more space can actually lead to heaps of unsightly clutter, which is why you'll want to rethink using those raved-about shelf risers on your kitchen counters.
Similarly to the way that open shelving can be one of the worst kitchen designs, adding shelf risers to your counters may actually just cause more disorganization. Specifically, this design option requires additional dedicated cleaning (dust and crumbs collect more easily) and constant reorganization. This organization tool is not without its pros, of course — but it's primarily helpful when it's making use of underutilized vertical space tucked away in your kitchen cabinets. While shelf risers can double or triple the storage in your cabinets, this same benefit becomes a mess magnet when displayed out in the open.
Minimalist, de-cluttered countertops make for one of the most desirable kitchen appearances, as well as an efficient user experience. For one, adding additional storage on top of counters can block prime workspace areas. This is compounded by the fact that it's unlikely that you use everything you'd keep out on your counters for every meal, or even daily. As it turns out, the fantasy of tidier counters due to shelf risers may lead to more of a headache than it's worth.
Keep your kitchen organized with clear counters
For those who have fallen victim to the illusion of a neater kitchen appearance due to shelf risers, you're not alone. And the good news is there are plenty of ways to declutter your space without turning to these storage-enhancing products. First off, you might have items that are uncommonly used, broken, or just plain impractical. And yes, we are talking about the slew of trendy but wholly unnecessary, niche kitchen tools that some social media algorithm convinced you to buy, from melon ballers to spiralizers. One of the best ways to ensure you are curating a clutter-free kitchen is by downsizing.
The process of reducing clutter in your kitchen doesn't have to happen all at once, sometimes it just takes starting with one item at a time, or the ODT decluttering method. Putting away kitchen essentials in newly freed-up space and keeping only a limited arrangement of items on your counters will ensure they're more usable and easy on the eyes. If you're unsure where to start, consider what items everyone should avoid leaving on kitchen countertops, which includes cookbooks you aren't currently using, mail, and small appliances.
If you're looking for additional ways to make the most of your kitchen while keeping counters clear, consider incorporating a kitchen island. There are many renter-friendly options like this Grusign Rolling Kitchen Cart from Amazon, for example, which costs less than $100 and offers plenty of additional storage. While you may be lamenting your once full and decorated countertops, not to worry. If you still want to add a little personal flair to your space, there are many ways to functionally decorate your kitchen island that will add a pop of intrigue, whilst still remaining organized.