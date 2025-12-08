Why Open Shelving Can Be One Of The Worst Kitchen Designs For Some People

With the rise of minimalism, many homeowners are enjoying the many creative ways to decorate open kitchen shelves. Open shelving may initially sound like a great idea, allowing you to show off your most pride-worthy serving dishes, glasses, and cookbooks. It makes sense that many are drawn to this layout, as it can be intricately designed to operate like a gallery space. However, this design style can actually prove to be more of a headache than it's worth.

At first, you'll spend an inordinate amount of time placing each element side by side until your collection looks more akin to an exhibition than kitchen storage (which is half the fun). As the excitement wanes, you may have a hard time finding space for bulkier items that don't stack as neatly as they do in the display cases at Anthropologie or Bed, Bath, and Beyond. Unless you've strategically bought each item in your collection with open shelving in mind, you may end up with a cluttered result.

Aesthetics aside, this gorgeous kitchen design is constantly dusty. Cabinet doors protect your most commonly used items from dust and other grime, and without them, you'll need to spend much more time cleaning. It will become very obvious how frequently (or infrequently) you're able to get into tight corners with a duster. It's also worth noting that open shelves carry the risk of pets or children knocking items from above, which can prove disastrous in more ways than one.