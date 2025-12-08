Why Open Shelving Can Be One Of The Worst Kitchen Designs For Some People
With the rise of minimalism, many homeowners are enjoying the many creative ways to decorate open kitchen shelves. Open shelving may initially sound like a great idea, allowing you to show off your most pride-worthy serving dishes, glasses, and cookbooks. It makes sense that many are drawn to this layout, as it can be intricately designed to operate like a gallery space. However, this design style can actually prove to be more of a headache than it's worth.
At first, you'll spend an inordinate amount of time placing each element side by side until your collection looks more akin to an exhibition than kitchen storage (which is half the fun). As the excitement wanes, you may have a hard time finding space for bulkier items that don't stack as neatly as they do in the display cases at Anthropologie or Bed, Bath, and Beyond. Unless you've strategically bought each item in your collection with open shelving in mind, you may end up with a cluttered result.
Aesthetics aside, this gorgeous kitchen design is constantly dusty. Cabinet doors protect your most commonly used items from dust and other grime, and without them, you'll need to spend much more time cleaning. It will become very obvious how frequently (or infrequently) you're able to get into tight corners with a duster. It's also worth noting that open shelves carry the risk of pets or children knocking items from above, which can prove disastrous in more ways than one.
Alternatives to open shelving design
Open shelving never goes out of style, but unless you're able to dedicate hours of your week to grease upkeep, you might as well pass. Though the exhibition-adjacent aesthetic may sound ideal at first, it takes a lot of effort to keep it looking nice before it inevitably descends into chaos. For those who struggle with clutter in general, open shelving may cause more stress than aesthetic serenity.
If you like the look of open shelving but can't manage to keep up with the insistent dusting, try glass-front cabinetry instead. There are many stunning designs that incorporate glass-walled cabinets, which give the illusion of open shelving. This is a nice compromise — you can keep the airy feel while reducing the risk of grime buildup. If you find your space is still looking cluttered, frosted glass is a great alternative to keep your kitchen feeling open without showcasing exactly what lies behind the glass itself.
You may also opt for a smaller selection of open cabinets or a gallery wall, while keeping the majority of your items tucked away behind cabinet doors. This will allow you to pick and choose which aesthetically pleasing items you'd like to showcase. Meanwhile, the rest can remain hidden, preventing clutter and making cleaning a lot less of a commitment. Regardless of which shelving direction you go, there are many ways to adapt various storage options to work for your needs.