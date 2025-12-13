Why You Need To Use The ODT Declutter Method To Get Your Kitchen More Organized

It's easy for the kitchen to become the hub of your home — and for clutter to take over just as quickly. If you've ever felt overwhelmed by the thought of cleaning out your kitchen, you're not alone. Slowing down a bit and addressing smaller areas of clutter is the way to go, as it can take some of the stress out of a serious cleaning job. The "one decision at a time" method (commonly referred to as ODT) can make it a little bit easier to move through the decluttering process.

The idea is exactly what it sounds like — decluttering your kitchen one item at a time. This means you don't have to think of cleaning your kitchen as an hours-long project. As you move through the process, there are a few things you can consider when deciding what to remove when decluttering your kitchen. Is it a duplicate? Expired or no longer useful? Has it been used in the past year? If all of these questions start to feel overwhelming, don't worry — you can stop and come back to your project later, or even the next day.