Before Amazon, Everyone Ordered Home And Kitchen Products Here: Do You Remember The Brand?

For many of us, it's strange to imagine a time when Amazon didn't exist, and the idea of waiting weeks for an item is enough to make us throw our hands up and choose a different option. From purchasing mail-order steaks to signing up for ready-made, affordable meal delivery services, we're used to getting what we want, when we want it — and we're used to getting it delivered to our doorsteps. While shipping wasn't always what it is today, there was a time when another company walked so that, eventually, Amazon could run — and that company was called Amway. The multi-level marketing giant got its start in 1959, and many households relied on Amway's products to stock their homes and kitchens with the items we turn to Amazon for today.

Amway kicked things off by selling its trademark cleaning product, Frisk Liquid Organic Cleaner Concentrate, which, according to the still-up-and-running company's website, was "one of the world's first biodegradable and environmentally conscious cleaning products." Much like products that are made by Amazon-specific brands, Amway products aren't available in stores. You can only buy them from Amway representatives, whom the company refers to as "Amway Independent Business Owners."