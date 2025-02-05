What Is Amazon Fresh Grocery And How Does It Work?
Is there anything you can't find on Amazon? From the most popular BBQ sauces to the best gifts for coffee lovers, Amazon seems to have anything and everything you could ever need to stock a kitchen, so it was only a matter of time until they branched out into the grocery market with the first Amazon Fresh store opening in Woodland Hills, California, in 2020. Since then, Amazon has opened 62 more locations across nine states. But how does it all work?
Amazon Fresh can be accessed either online or at a brick-and-mortar location, and it's open to anyone in supported locations. However, some items are limited to Prime members, who can also exclusively use Dash Carts in-store to skip checkout lines. Compared to conventional shopping baskets, Dash Carts are unique, because they use sensors to identify items you add to the cart and process your payment when you walk through a Dash Cart checkout. Additionally, Prime members don't have service fees for delivery orders over $100. For members who don't have Prime, delivery fees can range between $7.95 and $13.95, depending on the delivery time and how much the purchase was.
Like a traditional grocery store, customers can find everything from fresh produce and dry goods to meat and seafood at Amazon Fresh. Additionally, since Amazon acquired Whole Foods, customers can also order groceries from the retailer using the Amazon website or app for delivery or pickup. However, these orders will be processed and delivered separately from those made through Amazon Fresh.
A convenient way to grocery shop, but it might not be for everyone
Amazon Fresh offers a lot of convenience for shoppers for a few reasons. For instance, it allows you to make a list using either the app or an Alexa device. It also tracks things you purchase frequently so they can be easily repurchased. Moreover, in-store shopping is a breeze for members because you can walk in, grab what you want, and simply walk out. However, if you opt for delivery, which is nice for busy households, you do lose the ability to pick out the exact produce you want for yourself.
For example, if you're dying to make some delicious stuffed peppers, you'll obviously want large peppers prime for stuffing. Unfortunately, with delivery, what peppers you get is up to whoever picks out your groceries. Similarly, if you're looking to get the freshest produce possible by choosing items from the back of the shelf, you also lose this ability. Although this won't matter to everyone, it's still something to consider if you're interested in Amazon Fresh delivery.
At the same time, you also have to consider the fees and cost of membership if you want access to Prime-exclusive items. Currently, Amazon Prime is $14.99 per month and $139 per year. If you're not a Prime member, you'll be consistently charged for delivery. Now, if you use the service regularly, this fee might pay for itself in the long term, but it might not be the best investment for folks who only plan to use Amazon Fresh a few times a month. That said, it ultimately depends on your situation, as there are unique saving opportunities to keep in mind as well.
There are several ways to save money with Amazon Fresh
Although the delivery fees and Prime membership might not make it worth the money for some people, if you already have a Prime membership and live in an area with Amazon Fresh, it's possible to take advantage of some pretty good deals. For example, if you shop in-store, Prime members can reap 10% off on hundreds of select items by scanning the discount code in the app or using a card linked to your account for payment. Likewise, members who use the Prime Visa to buy groceries can get 5% cash back alongside any discounts.
Alongside this, in late 2024, Amazon rolled out even more savings opportunities for Prime members by offering special deals on certain items every week that are up to 50% off. This is in addition to Amazon Prime exclusives, which are already 25% off, and their private label brands, which boast a 10% markdown.
Similarly, if you're not a Prime member, you can save by being a bit flexible with your delivery schedule. Larger orders will always have lower fees, but rush orders that can be delivered in an hour will earn you an extra fee, Prime or not. However, according to Amazon, folks in some areas who are willing to wait up to six hours for delivery will have the cost of any fees reduced. For the most savings, picking up your grocery order in-store is completely free. If using Amazon Fresh is convenient for you and you're willing to track the available deals, the savings can quickly add up.