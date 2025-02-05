What Is Amazon Fresh Grocery And How Does It Work?

Is there anything you can't find on Amazon? From the most popular BBQ sauces to the best gifts for coffee lovers, Amazon seems to have anything and everything you could ever need to stock a kitchen, so it was only a matter of time until they branched out into the grocery market with the first Amazon Fresh store opening in Woodland Hills, California, in 2020. Since then, Amazon has opened 62 more locations across nine states. But how does it all work?

Amazon Fresh can be accessed either online or at a brick-and-mortar location, and it's open to anyone in supported locations. However, some items are limited to Prime members, who can also exclusively use Dash Carts in-store to skip checkout lines. Compared to conventional shopping baskets, Dash Carts are unique, because they use sensors to identify items you add to the cart and process your payment when you walk through a Dash Cart checkout. Additionally, Prime members don't have service fees for delivery orders over $100. For members who don't have Prime, delivery fees can range between $7.95 and $13.95, depending on the delivery time and how much the purchase was.

Like a traditional grocery store, customers can find everything from fresh produce and dry goods to meat and seafood at Amazon Fresh. Additionally, since Amazon acquired Whole Foods, customers can also order groceries from the retailer using the Amazon website or app for delivery or pickup. However, these orders will be processed and delivered separately from those made through Amazon Fresh.