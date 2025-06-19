Why Mail-Order Steaks Might Be A Better Option Than Store-Bought

It wasn't too long ago that a hankering for a steak sent you on a trip to your local grocery store. These days, more and more people with that same craving are picking up their phones and, with a few swipes and taps, ordering the exact cut of beef they want, from a farmer whose practices and values align with their own, and at a price comparable to what they'd find at their supermarkets. It's no wonder that meat delivery services are expected to grow at an annual rate of 15% over the next 10 years and increase their revenue from $1.7 billion to $7.1 billion in the decade between 2024 and 2034, according to a market research report from Fact.MR.

Many people buy meat from a mail-order company for the same reason they buy meat from a butcher shop: quality. While there are retailers with high-quality meat departments, online meat purveyors tend to source higher-quality products — focusing on prime and choice cuts with greater levels of marbling — as well as butcher their meats to meet certain flavor standards. Grocery stores, on the other hand, are more likely to offer choice and select cuts, which are leaner and less flavorful, and less expensive.