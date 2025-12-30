The Pizza Restaurant Alton Brown Absolutely Loves For Its Crab Rangoon Pie

Iowa is an underdog when it comes to culinary gems. Underestimate it, and you'll miss out on a dining adventure of a lifetime. Don't believe us? Iowa has an iconic sandwich that's a unique twist on a sloppy Joe, showcasing the state's regard for creative gastronomical approaches. But they're not just about Midwestern classics here. If it's unexpected innovations we're talking about, Fong's Pizza ought to be acknowledged.

Considered one of Alton Brown's favorite restaurants, the stylish fusion food spot in Des Moines is known for its crab rangoon pie, which has graced many customers' taste buds creamy and savory finish. The dish even earned a special mention on Food Network's "Best Thing I Ever Ate, serving as delicious evidence that successful dishes don't always have to be overly complicated. "I'd never seen that before, and I think it's perfect," Brown said on an episode (via Facebook). "It's simple, but it's delicious."

It's apparent from Fong's Pizza's menu that it's heavily inspired by its Asian roots. While Asian fusion restaurants might be a dime a dozen, this one proves itself to be different. Other than the famed pizza, there are also comforting servings of fried chicken wrapped in bao buns, egg roll mozzarella sticks, and even other exciting pizza creations like Thai chicken, which is soaked in a versatile peanut sauce. But if you're coming in to try the best dish at Fong's Pizza, go for the Alton-Brown-approved crab rangoon pie. Whether you plan on sipping on the restaurant's interesting array of libations on the side or solely digging into the creamy slice itself, you will not regret it.