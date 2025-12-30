The Pizza Restaurant Alton Brown Absolutely Loves For Its Crab Rangoon Pie
Iowa is an underdog when it comes to culinary gems. Underestimate it, and you'll miss out on a dining adventure of a lifetime. Don't believe us? Iowa has an iconic sandwich that's a unique twist on a sloppy Joe, showcasing the state's regard for creative gastronomical approaches. But they're not just about Midwestern classics here. If it's unexpected innovations we're talking about, Fong's Pizza ought to be acknowledged.
Considered one of Alton Brown's favorite restaurants, the stylish fusion food spot in Des Moines is known for its crab rangoon pie, which has graced many customers' taste buds creamy and savory finish. The dish even earned a special mention on Food Network's "Best Thing I Ever Ate, serving as delicious evidence that successful dishes don't always have to be overly complicated. "I'd never seen that before, and I think it's perfect," Brown said on an episode (via Facebook). "It's simple, but it's delicious."
It's apparent from Fong's Pizza's menu that it's heavily inspired by its Asian roots. While Asian fusion restaurants might be a dime a dozen, this one proves itself to be different. Other than the famed pizza, there are also comforting servings of fried chicken wrapped in bao buns, egg roll mozzarella sticks, and even other exciting pizza creations like Thai chicken, which is soaked in a versatile peanut sauce. But if you're coming in to try the best dish at Fong's Pizza, go for the Alton-Brown-approved crab rangoon pie. Whether you plan on sipping on the restaurant's interesting array of libations on the side or solely digging into the creamy slice itself, you will not regret it.
How Fong's Pizza prepares its crab rangoon pie
Crab rangoons are a Chinese restaurant staple, and now that we've seen the appetizer in pizza form, it's quite hard to tell which is better. In Fong's Pizza's bustling kitchen, the crab rangoon pie makes up nearly half of all the pizzas served weekly — that's how much people like it. But its success isn't completely surprising. The foundation of any pizza creation is the crust, and Fong's Pizza manages to do its version quite well, according to Alton Brown. That said, the real magic lies in the sauce, which is a delightful addition that makes the dish as successful as it is. It's perfectly creamy and smooth, thanks to its combination of whipped cream cheese, sour cream, and heavy whipping cream. Another layer of flavor is added with surimi (a crab meat substitute), as well as sweet-and-sour sauce.
When everything is laid out on the dough, green onions, Asiago cheese, and mozzarella are added to the mix to introduce sharp notes and elevate the creamy consistency. The cherry on top is the wonton chips, which are spread on top after the pie is done baking for the perfect crunch. To punctuate the layers of flavor, sweet chili sauce is finally drizzled generously on top. Overall, the crab rangoon pie from Fong's Pizza boasts different textural impressions and flavor nuances — all without an overly complex prep process. It brings a whole new twist to the classic appetizer, and you might even find yourself craving a slice the next time you're at a traditional Chinese restaurant.