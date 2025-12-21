Should Your Water Be Scorching Hot To Make Good Coffee?

There are a number of factors that influence the quality of brewed coffee, and certain steps are non-negotiable for ensuring an optimal brew. This includes the best type of water to use for your home-brewed coffee, as well as paying close attention to the temperature of the water, which is a key variable when making coffee. Interestingly, the verdict on whether or not you should use boiling water for brewing coffee appears to be a point of unclarity.

Novice baristas are often taught brewing coffee with boiling water is a major no-no in the industry, as it can allegedly scorch the coffee and yield an unpleasant taste. However, a body of coffee professionals — one of which is James Hoffman, a renowned coffee consultant and expert with a dedicated YouTube channel on all things coffee — make the case for using boiling water, especially for filter coffee, arguing boiled water is better suited for consistent results. To this day, there is a growing discourse that challenges the notion boiling water actually scalds the coffee, while some connoisseurs remain advocates for preparing coffee with a water temperature below boiling point.