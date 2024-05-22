14 Things You Didn't Know Your French Press Could Do

The French press is an ingenious little invention. One part science, one part art, it's the ideal way to get smooth, mellow coffee for one or two, without having to go to all the trouble of brewing up a big pot in the coffeemaker. Plus, it's how Martha Stewart makes coffee, and it's just so dang Instagrammable.

Advertisement

A French press is an all-in-one device comprising a glass cylinder and a plunger with a fine-mess sieve. You place your grounds on the bottom, then pour hot water in and let the coffee steep, after which you press down on the plunger to trap the grounds at the bottom. It couldn't be easier.

But if you're going to go to all the trouble of getting a French press, you want to know it's worth it. Sure, it's no bigger than a quart of milk, but you still have to find space for it on the counter or in the cupboard. For that reason, it never hurts to learn more creative ways to put your French press to work in the kitchen. Here are 14 to get you started.