How Long Should You Steep French Press Coffee?

While there are many creative things your French press could do, none are more important in the morning than brewing a perfect cup of coffee. Unfortunately, while French presses are straightforward to use, there is a bit of a learning curve to overcome if you want your coffee to be just right, and one of the biggest factors to consider is steeping time.

Now, how long you steep coffee in a French press is influenced by personal preference, but there are a few things to keep in mind. A longer brew time results in a punchier cup of Joe, but leave the grounds to steep in water for too long and you'll start noticing bitter notes in your brew. This is due to over-extraction, which is when less desirable flavor compounds begin being extracted from coffee. It's a bit of a balancing act to let the coffee steep long enough for only the good flavors to come out, but typically, four to five minutes is the sweet spot for a full-bodied cup. Fans of stronger coffee can push this to six or eight minutes, but be cautious when steeping more than that.

That said, steeping time isn't set in stone because the grind size of your coffee and the temperature of the water you use will also impact how the coffee turns out. And if you do mess up, you can save the bitter coffee with a dash of salt, but it's still best to try and avoid it altogether.