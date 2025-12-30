Give Your Potato Salad A Kick Of Spice With This Creamy Addition

Classic potato salad doesn't take much — at its easiest, it's just a blend of mayonnaise and chopped or diced potatoes (use Yukon gold potatoes for the best salad). But there are plenty of other ways to enhance this popular side dish, including one addition for a little spice: hot sauce.

There are so many different hot sauce types that could work wonders in a potato salad. For a little sweet heat, try drizzling some sriracha into the salad. For a vinegar-based, tangy hot sauce flavor that's fit for a queen, classic Tabasco is the way to go. But if you want a creamy, milder spice, your favorite bottled Buffalo sauce is key. Blend your sauce of choice with the mayonnaise, then add any desired seasonings, such as kosher salt, black pepper, or a little garlic powder into the mixture as well. For some brightness, a squeeze of lemon or lime juice will do the trick, then toss it all with those potatoes for a bold flavor profile.