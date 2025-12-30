Give Your Potato Salad A Kick Of Spice With This Creamy Addition
Classic potato salad doesn't take much — at its easiest, it's just a blend of mayonnaise and chopped or diced potatoes (use Yukon gold potatoes for the best salad). But there are plenty of other ways to enhance this popular side dish, including one addition for a little spice: hot sauce.
There are so many different hot sauce types that could work wonders in a potato salad. For a little sweet heat, try drizzling some sriracha into the salad. For a vinegar-based, tangy hot sauce flavor that's fit for a queen, classic Tabasco is the way to go. But if you want a creamy, milder spice, your favorite bottled Buffalo sauce is key. Blend your sauce of choice with the mayonnaise, then add any desired seasonings, such as kosher salt, black pepper, or a little garlic powder into the mixture as well. For some brightness, a squeeze of lemon or lime juice will do the trick, then toss it all with those potatoes for a bold flavor profile.
Other ways to spice up your potato salad
You can use hot sauces like Buffalo as the base for a tasty potato salad, but for a little more flavor, enhance it in ways that go beyond just blending it with mayonnaise. Spicy mayo, a classic condiment often used in sushi, is a simple blend of sriracha, lime juice, and kewpie mayo. You can build on it by adding other elements like soy sauce, rice vinegar, or even a little sesame oil. Make your homemade spicy mayo to taste, then fold it into the potatoes for a unique flavor. Top it with scallions and sesame seeds to finish it off.
You can also build a hot honey profile by adding hot sauce with a honey drizzle to the mayonnaise base. Or, swap classic hot sauce with diced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. Blend the peppers and honey into the mayo, and you have a Gordon Ramsay-approved sweet and smoky mayonnaise. And if your heart is set on a Buffalo sauce and mayonnaise dressing, pair it with some blue cheese crumbles for a spicy, yet rich and tangy side dish.