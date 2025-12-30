Your Burger Needs More Crunch. We Found The Perfect, Unexpected Topping For That

What makes a really good burger isn't just the flavor. The often forgotten element that can make or break your burger experience is actually texture. Think about it for a second; buns, patties, cheese ... these are all soft elements, and so bringing in something crispy and crunchy can take things to a new level. And that's where wonton strips come in, an unexpected addition that is neutral enough to work with a wide range of flavors to deliver a clean crunch which won't overwhelm or take away from the rest of the burger.

Wonton strips, usually something you expect with a Chinese takeout and not a burger, are wonton wrappers that have been sliced into thin pieces and fried until they're light and golden. Unlike onion rings or fries, they are much less greasy and thick, so they won't weigh the burger down, they'll just be there, adding a delightful texture. And because they're so mild in flavor, they will just take on whatever seasonings or sauces you pair them with, so just salt them for simple added crunch or toss with spices of your choose. Either way, they're a unique fried topping to add to your next burger without turning it into a novelty stunt.